CDPHE launches new self-report option in CO Exposure Notifications Service
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has announced that Coloradans now have access to the latest innovation to the Exposure Notifications service — “self-report.” Self-reporting allows users to share their COVID-19 test results right away, including results from at-home tests, giving users another option to more quickly and conveniently report a positive COVID-19 test.
Colorado, in partnership with Google and Apple, developed this feature in response to Coloradans’ requests for ways to more quickly and conveniently report positive COVID-19 cases within the Exposure Notifications service. Colorado is the first state to roll out this new feature.
“Swift awareness and identification are key to slowing disease transmission in a time when the delta variant is so contagious,” said COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman. “CO Exposure Notifications can alert individuals who would otherwise be unaware that they have been exposed to the virus, which is especially important for people who are asymptomatic and are unknowingly spreading the virus.”
Currently, Colorado sends a code to all positive cases that have an accompanying phone number that are reported to the Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System. For those cases that already have Exposure Notifications enabled, they can enter the code or tap the included link and notify people they were around of a potential exposure. This process will continue.
To self-report, users have the option within the Exposure Notifications service to request a verification code for their positive tests. Once a user’s phone is validated, the state sends an SMS with a verification code to submit their positive case within Exposure Notifications. The user can tap the included link and go through the proceeding steps to alert others of a potential exposure. Self-report is now available to Apple and Android users, including those who currently have Exposure Notifications on their phone, as well as new users.
To protect privacy, the users have full control to opt in to receive exposure notifications and can turn it off at any time. The service will never track your location — it uses Bluetooth rather than GPS. Your identity will never be revealed to anyone. The service will never collect, transmit or store any of your personal information.
For more information on CO Exposure Notifications, please visit AddYourPhone.com.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
PitCo Public Health working on booster plans
Since booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines were approved last week by the federal government, Pitkin County Public Health is working on plans to provide access to those boosters for members of the community. Boosters can be administered beginning Sept. 20.
More information will soon be forthcoming.
Pitkin County Public Health is also stoked about the recent approval by the Food and Drug Administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which heretofore has been classified as an EUA — emergency use authorization — vaccine.
“The FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Public Health stated in a press release. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be confident it meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires for vaccines.”