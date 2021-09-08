Electronic waste collection event set
The city of Aspen will host a free electronic waste — e-waste — collection event on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Marolt Housing Parking Lot, 100 Marolt Place, Aspen.
Electronic waste is almost anything with a plug or battery, including computers, printers, televisions and cell phones.
This does not include smoke detectors, batteries or mercury bulbs.
Other materials that will not be accepted include refrigerators, large appliances, air-conditioning units, thermostats, smoke/CO2 detectors, batteries, light bulbs or any items with hazardous chemicals.
The E-Waste Collection Event is free and open for those interested in recycling personal e-waste. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff help with collection.
E-waste from businesses will not be accepted at this event but can be recycled for a fee with BlueStarRecyclers in Basalt. Contact Kevin Emory at Kevin@BlueStarRecyclers.com or 720-415-0767 to schedule an appointment.
More information is available online at https://www.cityofaspen.com/361/Electronic-Waste.
Vaccine team prepares for additional doses or boosters
The Pitkin County Public Health vaccine team is planning for potential interest in an additional COVID vaccine dose or a booster should the federal government issue guidelines that allow for already vaccinated individuals to receive one. It is anticipated that the decision on boosters will be released sometime later this month.
If you have already signed up through the Public Health vaccine notice system, you will receive an email with a link to the additional dose interest form. If you are not currently, or unsure, if you are in the Public Health database, you can fill out the Additional Dose Interest form by going to https://redcap.pitkincounty.com/surveys/?s=4EKPXJKT8KYW4L7W.
“We know the community is highly interested in the additional dose conversation and where to get one,” said Carly Senst, Pitkin County Public Health Vaccine Lead. “By filling out this form, it will help our team understand the need and interest in the community and how we move forward with future vaccine clinics in Pitkin County. If someone is already identified as immunocompromised and eligible for an additional dose per the federal guidelines, they should consult their physician directly about how to receive the additional dose.”
Due to medical complexities, currently immunocompromised individuals should consult with their care teams regarding receiving additional doses. Please go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html to learn more about additional dose eligibility. Some primary-care physicians in Pitkin County are administering doses to their patients. You should talk to your physician to see if you are eligible to receive a dose.
Currently Pitkin County is ranked second in the state for vaccination rates with over 91% of the eligible population having received at least one dose. In late September, it is anticipated that approvals for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children aged 5-11 years old will be granted. The vaccine team has worked closely with different sectors to provide mobile clinics and will continue to work with schools on how to schedule clinics to meet the needs of this population.
The team has also been working with Aspen Valley Hospital and pediatric providers in the Roaring Fork Valley to be able to administer the COVID vaccine in their office settings. For vaccination providers across Colorado, visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.
For updates on local clinics, go to covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/clinic-info/.