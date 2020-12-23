Snow squall warning
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued an urgent winter weather advisory impacting Aspen and Snowmass Village, in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday.
“Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches” with higher amounts possible locally. More importantly, the advisory warned of “winds gusting as high as 40 mph.”
In effect, the Roaring Fork Valley could see another snow squall — the second such phenomenon in fewer than as many months. In mid-November, a squall swept over the area in dramatic fashion.
Drivers were asked to heed caution, and the Colorado Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory Tuesday, as well.
“We may see a snow squall on the I-70 mountain corridor this afternoon into early evening. Be cautious before traveling & check http://COtrip.org. Motorists should also be aware of lane closures for paving work on I-70 near Idaho Springs,” a CDOT tweet read.
According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow was expected late Tuesday, “with light snow continuing through midday Wednesday. Vail Pass will be impacted by snow showers and areas of blowing snow during the heavy commuting hours.”
Red alert
Pitkin County Alerts on Tuesday issued a statement reiterating the health board’s decision Monday to introduce more severe COVID-19 restrictions for many sectors that reflect the state’s red level on its dial — though restaurants will be largely unaffected, continuing to be able to operate at 25% capacity for indoor dining.
The visible portion of the texted headline of the alert, however, read: “Red level restrictions effective in Pitkin County …”
“Unfortunately, the Pitkin County alert system says we’re going in the red level, and people are freaking out,” Greg Poschman, who serves both on the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners and Board of Health, said Tuesday.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock also acknowledged that there was some confusion Tuesday after the alert was sent.
“We’re trying to impress the importance of paying attention to the requirements — and obviously, we’ve gotten some feedback too that everyone thought we just went into red, which is not the case,” he said.
To that end, Pitkin County Public Information Officer Tracy Trulove pointed to the county website as a resource for the public to more closely be able to follow the dos and don’ts of any new public health order.
“If you visit the website, we have been able to outline it there, as clearly as you can based on having all these nuanced things,” she said.