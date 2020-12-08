CHSAA delays winter sports
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Sunday that it would be delaying Season B sports — boys and girls basketball, skiing, wrestling, ice hockey and girls swimming and diving — by nearly a month, from Jan. 4 to Feb. 1.
That’s after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent a letter alerting the organization that the scheduled season would have a late start, a CHSAA release explained. CDPHE further said that no variances will be given to CHSAA sports at this time.
“With the Thanksgiving holiday just behind us and the impending December holiday festivities, we are very concerned that the rate of transmission will continue to increase,” the letter, penned by CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, reads. “At this time, we do not have enough information about what disease incidence and hospitalization capacity will look like in January, and therefore are unable to make a determination regarding indoor high school athletics in Season B.”
CHSAA, CDPHE and Gov. Jared Polis' COVID Response Team plan to meet again in mid-January to continue the discussion around variances for Season B and to reassess COVID-19 data at that time.