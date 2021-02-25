In an effort to be as transparent as possible, Pitkin County has launched a new dashboard that offers detailed information on the status of COVID-19 vaccination distribution locally.
The data comes from daily reports provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and is updated every weekday around 6 p.m., according to the site.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Wednesday the county identified the need to share this information with the public as soon as vaccines became available. While the vaccination rollout was priority No. 1, building a data-driven home page to showcase the county’s progress followed.
As of Wednesday evening, Pitkin County had administered 3,948 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the dashboard. Of those, 2,648 were first doses and 1,300 were second doses.
The dashboard displays a plethora of other information, including a weekly timeline of doses as they were administered and a breakdown of vaccine distribution by age, as well as between residents versus non-residents.
Because the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment does not require people to be vaccinated in their county of residence, non-residents are also eligible to receive the vaccine at sites within Pitkin County. Many members of Pitkin County’s workforce live in neighboring counties and are included in the numbers reflecting the doses administered.
Pitkin County continues to work closely with CDPHE to receive more vaccine doses to account for the higher proportion of visitors and part-time residents and to ensure that full-time residents can access vaccination, according to the dashboard. The dashboard can be found at covid19.pitkincounty.com/covid-data-dashboards/vaccination-stats.
Tracy Trulove, COVID public information officer for Pitkin County, said Wednesday there is a notable contingent of the general public that closely monitors COVID-19 data.
“We know vaccines have taken on the lead [interest] in the community … from the time that testing was the big conversation, to now, it’s vaccines, there’s a lot of people,” Trulove said.
The dashboard, which is mobile-friendly, seemed like the most accurate way to share information in real time. She noted that the dashboard would also be a helpful tool for local media, which inquires at least weekly the status of vaccines as they are received, how many would be administered, etc.
In Pitkin County, a subcategory of essential workers — including at grocery stores, food banks, essential human services (including faith leaders), utilities, transportation and journalists — are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Other frontline workers will soon follow, according to the county.