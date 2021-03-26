It’s a tantalizing prospect: in the panic that is the aftermath of learning you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, being able to get tested — and knowing the results of that test in 15 to 30 minutes.
Many an Aspenite have been able to do exactly that through SameDay Testing’s Hyman Avenue location. Through the company’s website — listed on Pitkin County’s site, too, as a testing resource in the valley — anyone who is prepared to foot the bill either out of pocket or through private insurance can make an appointment for a rapid antigen test or priority PCR test, advertised with a less-than-24-hour turnaround.
“Rapid Antigen tests are immunoassays that detect the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies current viral infection. You will receive a report with your result via text message and email between 15 [and] 30 minutes after your appointment,” the SameDay Testing website explains.
Anyone seeking such immediate answers will pay $125 out of pocket for the privilege, and a priority PCR test carries a $175 price tag. There are myriad free testing sites throughout the valley, but turnaround times often take several days.
“We put all testing resources on our website, as long as they’ve got a valid test,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said. “Turnaround times, as you know, are a challenge, and the quicker we can have test turnaround time, the better off we’re going to be in boxing in the virus. [We’re] certainly glad they identified that need and opportunity and set up shop here.”
That said, Peacock acknowledged that he found the fact that SameDay Testing did not pursue a contract with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in order to provide its services free of cost to the patient “unfortunate.”
“We did encourage and encourage the state to contract with SameDay Testing to provide funding for it,” he said.
A CDPHE spokesperson via email confirmed that SameDay testing did not pursue that option.
“SameDay Testing Aspen has not reached out about getting a state contract,” a department spokesperson informed via email. “Our website lists more than 100 free state-sponsored testing sites across the state. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately and isolate for 10 days.”
Co-founder and CEO Felix Huettenbach confirmed that in a phone interview Tuesday — but he said it was a decision rooted in a desire for expediency more than profit, he said.
“[It] didn’t seem the right way to go, through government bureaucracy,” he said.
Huettenbach co-founded SameDay Testing in September. Based in California, SameDay Testing operates in 14 states and Washington, D.C., according to the locations listed on its website. In Colorado, the company has operations in Aspen and Cherry Creek. His next growth phase is expanding into helping administer vaccines. At one point, market indicators showed that doing so would potentially “lose money on every shot,” said. Those trajectories no longer show that kind of loss, but even if they had “we would have chosen to do it anyway.”
But good intentions can pave paths toward unintended consequences, warn local medical and public health professionals. A year into the pandemic, people are feeling fatigue and looking for an excuse to continue about their lives, said Dr. Gail Mizner, of Mountain Family Health. She’s seen it firsthand in her practice — and the problem with antigen tests is that they are more prone to false negative results than their PCR counterparts.
Even Huettenbach acknowledged as much.
“The PCR, it’s so good because it uses an application process. So when you then look at it, you can obviously see if it is a positive or negative even if there is a little bit of it. The antigen does not do that. You need quite a bit of the virus to be present,” he said.
While he noted that the antigen test still serves as an important “tool” in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, even someone who receives a negative antigen test result should follow up with a PCR test to be sure.
“If you can, it’s better to get the PCR test. The reason our name is SameDay is the problem with PCR is it is much more accurate, but it took seven to 14 days to get the result back,” he said — as long as a quarantine period. “That all didn’t make sense. The guidance that I’m looking at, a January paper from the CDC, it says if you do an antigen test and it comes back negative but the person is symptomatic, in that case, you should definitely do a subsequent PCR test.”
Drs. Mizner and Brooke Allen — founder of Roaring Fork Neurology and who spearheaded the free testing sites through rfvcovidtest.com — agree with that assessment. In fact, through both their practices, while they’ll certainly communicate a positive antigen test result to a patient, if it comes back negative, they will simply tell patients to wait for their PCR test results. And while it may be tempting to get a test immediately after a known exposure, it takes about five days before enough viral load will accumulate in the body to produce an accurate test result.
“We do have antigen tests; I have them at my office,” Allen said. “I don't use them on a regular basis because they are so poor in sensitivity. In some cases, they can be as low as 40% sensitive. So to me, it’s like, why bother? Where I do use them sometimes is if let’s say we have a group flying into a camp or a local organization that has a lot of people on site, living together, we’ll do an antigen, but we 100% of the time follow it with a send-out PCR because we know PCR is the gold standard.”
Regardless of whether or not someone receives a negative test result, via either antigen or PCR, anyone who is presenting symptoms or has had a known exposure needs to quarantine, they both emphasized. The one exception? People who have been fully vaccinated who have had an exposure to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they are not showing symptoms themselves, Mizner pointed out.
“That alone should be reason enough” to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated as soon as possible, she said.