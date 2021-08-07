On one hand, the summer economy has officially rebounded to pre-pandemic levels — and in Aspen in particular, an already skyrocketing real estate industry continues to reach new heights and the town is so busy that restaurants can’t keep up with staffing demands.
On the other, Pitkin County Public Health COVID-19 dashboards are again becoming relevant after a seeming monthslong reprieve.
August kicked off with a count of 37 new cases over the previous seven days. That’s a far cry from when that statistic claimed its (hopefully to remain so) high on Jan. 8, at 298, but it does mark a stark uptick from the previously enjoyed single-digit numbers experienced between April 29 and June 30.
Then came July, when an outbreak following Fourth of July celebrations in Provincetown, Massachusetts, counted at least 470 cases, according to Yale Medicine. The delta variant — a highly contagious strand of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus first discovered in India in December — was widespread in the United States shortly thereafter.
In Pitkin County, the number of cases rose relatively slowly but steadily, first from 13 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period being reported July 1, but with single-day case counts in the single digits. Slowly, though, the numbers rose. On Aug. 1, for instance, nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pitkin County — still, barely, in the single digits — but the cumulative week’s count was fast approaching 40, the highest it’s been since early April, in the early stages of the general population having access to getting fully vaccinated.
In his digital monthly community update, Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler celebrated a lively summer in Aspen while still cautioning that the pandemic cannot yet be discussed in past tense.
“Our community is so far enjoying a quintessential Aspen summer with plenty of rain and record numbers of visitors finding their way here (other than through Glenwood Canyon) to enjoy all that we have to offer. It really feels good to have happy, smiling families walking our streets and visiting our businesses again, and we have largely ourselves to thank for our relatively high vaccination rates that made this all possible,” he said via e-newsletter Thursday. “But as we learned last week, the elephant hasn’t left the room, and our COVID-19 incidence rates are climbing again, fueled by the delta variant and still too many people who aren’t vaccinated.”
On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released early findings from a study conducted in Kentucky between May and June this year: namely, that when comparing residents who had already been infected with COVID-19, the case-control study showed that “being unvaccinated was associated 2.34 times the odds of reinfection compared with being fully vaccinated,” the CDC reported.
Additionally, on Tuesday, Pitkin County released an alert about new CDC guidelines surrounding wearing masks, pointing out that the county qualified as a high-transmission area.
“Based on CDC’s guidance and current COVID-19 incidence rates in Pitkin County (146 per 100,000 people as of July 30), Pitkin County is in the high transmission category,” the Pitkin County Public Health website advises. “For this reason, [the county] strongly recommends that individuals ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces to minimize risk and maximize protection from COVID-19, including the highly infectious delta variant.”
In his message, Ressler acknowledged the trend — and that Pitkin County is far from alone in what’s being called the country’s fourth wave of coronavirus-caused disease.
“Last Tuesday, recognizing the same national trends, the CDC announced that even those of us who are vaccinated should resume wearing masks indoors, if we live in a community that is high-risk. And we are, unfortunately, high-risk in Pitkin County based on the CDC’s criteria,” he said. “Just within the past couple of weeks, the hospital has started to see more, but not yet overwhelming, numbers of positive cases requiring admission.”
Still, Pitkin County reports 10,972 fully vaccinated residents — 62% of the total population of a rural county. When accounting for those who are at least partially vaccinated, that statistic jumps to 80% of the population.
That’s good news, county officials say, especially with the rapid surge of the prevalence of the delta variant. In May, the variant — considered as contagious as chicken pox — accounted for less than 1% of COVID-19 cases; now, two months later, it claims more than 80%, according to the public health website.
“We clearly still have more work to do — to get the rest of us vaccinated, to still exercise caution and avoid large indoor groups without masks, stay home if we don’t feel well and get tested when we have COVID symptoms,” Ressler said. “Of course, our success is tied to our nation’s success — and even global success, given our destination attraction — and we are all watching national vaccination rates closely for signs of improvement and continued hope for the future.”