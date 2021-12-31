Aspen Rona Testing, a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic, expects to open in downtown Aspen “in the next two weeks or so,” proprietor Sarah Shook confirmed Thursday.
“I have been in communication with both [the] city of Aspen and Pitkin County Public Health for quite some time now. They made this decision a day or two ago,” Shook said in an email. “I am in communication with other businesses to set up locations elsewhere in the valley, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.”
Shook herself was still determining what Aspen Rona Testing’s hours of operation would be at its new mobile site across from the Wheeler Opera House.
According to Shook, the mobile clinic will offer rapid antigen tests for $25 and PCR tests for $120. She estimated the Aspen Rona Testing’s results to come back in 15 minutes for rapid antigen tests and 30 minutes for PCR ones. Aspen Rona Testing does not accept insurance.
“It is my hope that we can continue to test as long as it’s needed for our community to stay safe,” Shook replied when asked if Aspen Rona Testing would be open throughout the winter, if not longer.
The omicron variant was first detected in Pitkin County on Dec. 20 and, in the days after, demand for testing soared.
“This is meant to … hit some of the needs on that middle ground between low cost and the indoor private testing options that we have,” Carly Senst, Pitkin County COVID-19 testing and vaccine coordinator, said.
Pitkin County has a variety of testing options, including some free of charge and others charging a few hundred dollars for a test.
The county’s free, community testing sites — including in a kiosk between the armory building and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in downtown Aspen, in the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport cell phone lot and at Snowmass Village Town Hall — administered 825 tests the week prior to omicron’s official detection in Pitkin County.
During the week of omicron’s arrival, those same testing sites conducted 2,935 COVID-19 tests.
“Those are kind of the crux of our entire testing strategy,” Senst said of the locations. “We are actually within 99% of tests getting returned within two days.”
The sites have processed approximately 1,500 tests, per day, so far this week.
“These two weeks are certainly … go time.” Senst said.
As of Thursday evening, Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 1,194 cases per 100,000 people. When omicron was first detected locally, the county’s incidence rate was approximately 546 cases per 100,000 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers more than 99 cases per 100,000 people “high” community transmission.
The Pitkin County Board of Health will reconvene on Jan. 13 to discuss the latest data and any possible additional restrictions.