Pitkin County Public Health and Community Health Services will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines by way of their Mobile Vax Bus.
The schedule is:
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Aspen Middle School. At this time and place, people will be able to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Friday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Snowmass Village. At this time and place, people will be able to receive either the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Tuesday, Aug. 24, 7:30-10:30 a.m. in downtown Aspen. At this time and place, people will be able to receive either the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Though appointments are suggested for each of these days, walk-ups are welcome.
Clinics are a mix of outdoors and indoors. Masks are required.
Vaccine recipients will be required to fill out medical forms.
For more information, call 970-429-3363.
Glenwood Canyon boaters should expect variable river conditions
Recreationists on the Colorado River in and downstream from Glenwood Canyon should expect variable and changing river conditions due to recent mudslides. Debris flows have altered the river channel and rapids have changed.
Users should expect river changes throughout the summer and fall boating season. Shoshone rapids upstream from Grizzly Creek are still considered Class 3 rapids. Boaters should be on the lookout for debris.
“Users should be prepared for changes and we encourage every user — even seasoned boaters — to look before they leap and scout rapids before running these stretches,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “In the canyon, use the bike path where possible to preview what’s downriver.”
“We appreciate the continued collaboration with our Forest Service partners and the patience of the rafting community,” added Todd Blake, Colorado Department of Transportation deputy maintenance superintendent. “We encourage folks to keep an eye on the forecast and know that we will continue to implement safety closures in the canyon when the National Weather Service calls for a flash flood warning,”.
According to CDOT, the Grizzly Creek rest area will remain closed until water and utility services are repaired. Private boaters may now access the river at the Shoshone rest area, but will need to complete their river trip at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs or further downstream.