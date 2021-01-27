Two-time X Games Aspen gold medalist Alex Ferreira admits that the hometown fans who traditionally cheered him on at the bottom of the Buttermilk SuperPipe have “contributed to my success a great amount, no doubt about it.”
But Ferreira, who will try to defend his 2020 Ski SuperPipe medal Friday night before a near-empty venue due to the pandemic-forced spectator ban, said he’s good with the regulations and is ready to get down to business.
During the first-ever virtual X Games athlete kickoff panel, which was released Tuesday on YouTube, Ferreira and fellow X Games gold medalists Chloe Kim, Scotty James and Anna Gasser talked about competing at this elite event during the COVID-19 era.
“I’m super grateful. I love it when the fans come,” Ferreira said in response to a question by X Games Aspen host Jack Mitrani.
“They’ve contributed to my success a great amount, no doubt about it. But I’m very excited to just focus on the skiing. For once in my life, it’s my busiest week of the year and I’m just going to ski and put my music in and not worry about anything,” he said.
“I’m taking it in a very positive light,” Ferreira continued. Earlier, he spoke of how the performance level has been raised across the board and that “everybody is so good now. There are no excuses. You have to do your absolute best. You have to push yourself to do new and incredible stunts.”
For him personally, that means attempting back-to-back 14s — or four rotations — which he doesn’t think has been done before here, and which if it could be pulled off, “I would be extremely happy with myself, regardless of what position I end up in.”
Anna Gasser, the snowboarder from Austria credited with continually pushing the sport to new levels, said she will size up how she’s feeling and what the conditions are like before deciding whether to attempt a triple cork in 2021.
Gasser won the gold in women’s Snowboard Big Air at X Games Aspen 2018 and became Olympic champion that same season. She also competes in slopestyle.
“If I feel good, there’s no reason not to try it,” Gasser shared during the virtual press conference.
“I kind of wanted to force it last year. This year, I’m going to see how I feel. I’m not going to just go there and hack it,” she added in a nod of her previously unsuccessful bid. “Last time really hurt.”
Chloe Kim, four-time X Games gold medalist in Snowboard SuperPipe — as well as the reigning Olympic champion — said that “mentally, I’m in a much better place” after taking last year off from competition.
“It was really healthy to take a step back and do something else for a little bit,” Kim said, adding she was now “definitely recharged.”
On Saturday, she lived up to that claim by scoring gold in the only event so far of the snowboarding season in Laax, Switzerland.
Kim was a full-time student at Princeton University last year, though over the summer she performed on the TV show “The Masked Singer.”
That proved to be a more nerve-racking experience than riding in the SuperPipe, with its 22-foot high walls.
“I’m going to be really nervous at X Games because I love it so much,” she said. But “The Masked Singer” represented her debut public singing performance. “I had the worst stage fright ever. I was like trembling on stage.”
Snowboarder Scotty James wasn’t trembling at the thought of the legendary Shaun White’s return to X Games after a four-year absence.
“Shaun is an amazing competitor, a huge pioneer of snowboarding. But I think all of us now in the halfpipe are riding pretty well,” said James, who like Alex Ferreira hopes to score a third career X Games gold medal in Buttermilk’s iconic pipe.
“Now I’m being pushed by a lot of people around me. And with people like Shaun and others coming back into the mix, it’s going to be an exciting event.
“I’m honestly looking forward to some good battles,” said James, who stressed that he’s making sure to not get complacent, given the new faces who seem to emerge annually.
James also said that due to the pandemic, he had spent more time back home in Australia than since he was 10 years old.
“I’m keen to get back into the competitions,” he emphasized. Last week at the Laax Open, James won a silver medal in halfpipe, behind Yuto Totsuko, of Japan.
Gasser — who stayed in Austria exclusively during the pandemic until recently — added: “I feel more motivated than ever to come to X games this year.”
After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 Summer X Games, ESPN Vice President Tim Reed said that “for us, it comes down to a love and a passion to get to do these.”