So long as it doesn’t break the bank, local officials have expressed support for offering incentives for visitors to complete Pitkin County’s traveler responsibility code.
The idea was brought up during last Thursday’s board of health meeting by Board member Dr. Tom Kurt who proposed providing those who completed the traveler awareness program with an “I Love Aspen” facemask or a coupon for a local business.
Board of health officials previously referred to the traveler responsibility code, which will take effect Friday, as the “traveler awareness program.” The county’s public health department and communications team later renamed the traveler awareness program to a “traveler responsibility code.”
Several board of health members agreed with Kurt about incentivizing the traveler responsibility code, including Chair Markey Butler.
“I also like the idea of some type of an incentive,” Butler said at last week's BOH meeting. “Even a $25 gift certificate or whatever to use at a restaurant or a local business would be fabulous.”
The incentive conversation continued Tuesday among those who would have to approve any such expenditure — the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners.
“We have over 70,000 people who have already done the traveler affidavit. Even if we gave them each $2, we’d be at $140,000,” Commissioner Patti Clapper, who also serves as an alternate on the board of health, said during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “I was the one who brought up who is going to fund it. So, I was looking out for...the board of commissioners’ pocketbook on that one.”
Pitkin County’s traveler affidavit, which since Dec. 14 has required visitors to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their arrival, will be lifted on Friday and replaced with the traveler responsibility code. While visitors must still complete the code beginning Friday, the online form will not “require” a negative COVID-19 test but instead “recommend” one.
Another idea briefly discussed during Tuesday’s work session was to enter those who completed the traveler responsibility code into a lottery where the winner might receive a complimentary stay at a local hotel.
“I know staff has that on their radar screen. I don’t think we’ve cracked the nut yet of how to do it,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said of the incentives. “I think ACRA is also involved in that discussion and so hopefully we’ll get some creative ideas out of it.”
No decision has been made regarding offering incentives for competing Pitkin County’s traveler responsibility code and not every commissioner was particularly receptive to the idea.
“How about a thank you note — period,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said. “Thank you so much for acting responsibly in
your visit to Pitkin County. We really appreciate your patronage.”
Jacober, in an interview Wednesday, said she loved Kurt’s idea of giving an “I love Aspen” face mask to those who completed the traveler responsibility code but did not support any type of monetary incentives.
“For several reasons,” Jacober said. “A lot of the people who come to Aspen have plenty of money.”
Aspen Chamber Resort Association President and CEO Debbie Braun said in an email Wednesday that ACRA had been providing incentives to visitors since last March.
“While ACRA supports the educational efforts of the traveler affidavit, we do not feel like incentivizing those visitors that fill out the agreement is something we will be focusing on now,” Braun said in her email.
While Pitkin County’s traveler responsibility code does not require a negative COVID-19 test result it is expected to retain the affidavit’s educational components such as listing the five commitments of contaminants and local mask wearing requirements.
Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also serves on the board of health, thought there could be fun and impactful ways to get people to complete the responsibility code that may be cost effective too.
“There are things we can do and I think it’s a great conversation. My philosophy is let's develop a concept before we try to kill it,” Poschman said. “The last thing any of us wants is somebody who is sick to fly into our community and infect people.”