Pitkin County has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases this summer and remains at a “high” community risk and transmission level in the eyes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but there are no plans for a renewed indoor mask mandate.
Pitkin County lead epidemiologist and COVID-19 response lead Carly Senst told the county commissioners Tuesday that the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5 has swept through the county like it has most parts of the country.
The latest data shows Pitkin County has an incidence rate of 294 cases per 100,000 people. There were 51 new cases between July 5 and July 19, and a seven-day positivity rate of 22%.
“COVID is present within the community,” Senst said. “We know that we have pretty widespread cases throughout all sectors, throughout all age groups.”
Despite the presence of the new subvariant during the peak of the summer tourist season, there is evidence that the rate of spread is slowing.
“Within the last six weeks we’ve seen a plateauing of both cases and incidence rates, which have been our standard metric to utilize to make management decisions throughout the process,” said Senst. “The rate is much lower than we saw last winter with that initial Omicron surge that is frequently referred to as a tsunami.”
Still, the numbers are higher than what she considers “ideal.” In addition, there is no doubt that actual levels of disease are higher than what is being reported, she said.
The number of PCR testing sites in Colorado has been reduced to 21, excluding pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals. The Roaring Fork Valley is fortunate to have two of them, one in Carbondale and one at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
“The PCR tests are still the gold standard,” Senst said.
With fewer testing sites, there has been an increase in home tests, which may not be as accurate and don’t have results automatically reported to community public health departments as they are with PCR tests.
“We know that we are missing cases in our incidence rates and in our case counts,” Senst said. “We know individuals are testing positive at home and choosing to do the right thing and isolate and mask and go through that entire process. So I applaud the community for that.
“But what we have seen since April (is) a disconnect between our incidence rates, our positivity and our waste water measurements,” she added.
Senst urged people who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms or feel they were exposed to get a PCR test.
There is currently no consideration of reinstating an indoor mask requirement in Pitkin County, but extra precautions are advised for portions of the population, Senst said. People who are immunocompromised are advised to wear masks indoors or in crowded spaces, socialize responsibly and avoid risks, and stay up to date on vaccines and boosters.
The big shift in the response by Pitkin County Public Health is to regard COVID-19 as endemic with the potential to periodically go pandemic, Senst said. Endemic means it will be present in our lives for the foreseeable future. As such, there has been a shift toward people taking personal responsibility.
“We really are focused on those at risk,” Senst said.