Pitkin County officials had hoped the highly transmissible omicron variant would have peaked locally by now and that case counts would be in a freefall.
Although such an optimistic scenario had yet to unfold by Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — there were some encouraging signs within the county’s latest COVID-19 data.
Last Wednesday, Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 3,379 cases per 100,000 people, which in a county with nearly 18,000 residents like Pitkin, translates into approximately 77 new cases daily.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a seven-day incidence rate of 100 or more cases per 100,000 people “high” community transmission and less than 10 cases per 100,000 people “low.”
The CDC has recommended K-12 schools in communities with high levels of transmission either “cancel or hold high-risk sports and extracurricular activities virtually to protect in-person learning.”
Since returning from winter break earlier this month, the Aspen School District has not had to cancel any classes or events due to the omicron variant, ASD Superintendent David Baugh said in an email Monday.
That did not mean, though, that the district had not been without its disruptions since the omicron variant was officially detected in Pitkin County on Dec. 20.
“We have had to cancel bus runs due to staffing shortages,” Baugh said. “We appreciate the understanding of our families during this difficult time.”
According to Baugh, many of ASD's teachers and administrators were also “working double time” to cover for their colleagues who were out with COVID or COVID-related symptoms.
“We know how important in-person schooling is for the social and emotional health of our students,” Baugh said. “We are working hard to remain open and are thankful for the high vaccination rate of our staff and students, which is reducing omicron to ‘not that bad’ status.”
In addition to the Aspen School District staying open for in-person learning, Pitkin County Public Health Director Jordana Sabella also made clear during last Thursday’s board of health meeting that shutting down indoor dining in response to the county’s high incidence rate was “not something that’s on the table.”
“That seems to be a rumor that had gotten started maybe four or five days ago that has circulated through the community,” Aspen Mayor Torre said during the Jan. 13 board of health meeting. “Thank you … for clarifying because that is something that people were wondering about.”
In January last year, in response to having one of the highest incidence rates in Colorado, the Pitkin County Board of Health voted to ban indoor dining until local case counts came down.
However, at the time, COVID-19 vaccines were also not yet widely available.
Pitkin County has required people to wear a mask indoors — regardless of their vaccination status — since Sept. 2021 but has steered clear of pursuing more stringent rules.
The county has also shifted away from implementing COVID-19 restrictions in response to high local incidence rates. Instead, public health officials have maintained that capacity levels at Aspen Valley Hospital and hospitals across the state will dictate any necessary COVID-19 measures.
“This has been nothing if not hard to predict,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said. “By sticking to our goals and managing serious illness, we’ve struck the right balance of protecting the community against serious health risks while still allowing economic activity and more normal levels of activity to take place.”