When it comes to getting children back in school — or day care, as the case might be — everyone agrees: they care. Greatly.
They also agree everyone is truly sick of wearing masks to prevent greater illness. But they don’t necessarily see eye to eye on just who should be made to continue donning the facemask.
Julia Russo, mother of a 3-year-old son who attends day care at a Yellow Brick School program, felt strongly enough about the issue that she started a petition urging the Pitkin County Public Health Board to enact a strong recommendation — but not a requirement — that early childhood students wear masks while indoors.
Her concerns are not at all political, Ross emphasized, and she repeated that she deeply respects the health board members who are charged with making difficult decisions in order to keep the community safe.
“We’re literally just asking the board to maybe amend the universal mask requirement to be a recommendation for day-care aged kids and not a requirement,” she said. “I feel like some parents are really sensitive about it and they want this as a requirement because they’re scared, and I respect that. Some parents that are really nodding in agreement prefer not to have their kids in a mask — it gives them the option.”
For Russo, she’s mostly worried that her toddler will miss out on crucial developmental skills typically taught in early childhood education. How can her son learn the alphabet or increase his vocabulary if he can’t see his teacher’s mouth, she posed.
“The point is these kids — two, three, four, five [years old] — the argument is they are learning how to communicate, they are learning how to talk. And it is so important to see the mouth, the expressions. It loses the point of even sending your child to day care,” she continued.
But, she noted, there isn’t much to be done for parents who disagree with the mandate but also need child care in order to work. Russo said she counts herself among that group, and that, in creating the petition, she’s met plenty of other parents — as well as teachers and administrative staff — who feel similarly about the difficulty around the situation.
“I’m from Brazil, my husband’s from Texas. I have no family here. We don’t have somebody to leave our kid with, so we rely on day care so we can go to work so we can make money and feed [my family],” she said Tuesday. “Today was the first day my kid’s day care went back, and it's been emotional to us.”
Russo started her petition on Aug. 17 — as of Tuesday, it boasted more than 200 signatures.
“I’ve been talking to other parents — sometimes we’re in tears. I’m talking to teachers, directors, and sometimes we’re in tears. It’s already been such a hard year and a half mentally, I don’t know.”
The point about the toll on mental and developmental health is not one that is lost on Dr. Christa Gieszl, who serves on the Pitkin County Board of Health.
“I think the reality is we’re stuck between two bad choices. Our choices right now are, we can get the delta variant or we can’t,” she said, adding that vaccines are not recommended for children aged 2 to 11. “One argument about this has been mental health, which I totally agree with, and development. When everyone is wearing masks, nobody has to quarantine.”
That is the ultimate goal, she continued. While locally “we have been pretty lucky,” in that ICU beds are still available and overall, she hasn’t seen an uptick in children being hospitalized, one need only look to nearby Mesa County to see what could happen without a mask mandate.
“Mesa County shut down schools because so many kids are quarantined. Georgia went back maskless, and they had to shut down because so many kids were quarantined. This is what I want to avoid at all costs,” she said.
Greg Poschman, health board chair, also said Tuesday evening that he’s sympathetic with parents’ positions but is taking his lead from the medical professionals who serve on the board of health with him.
“What they're discovering about the delta variant is that it’s spreading through young children and young children are actually spreaders,” he said. “This is really the best course of action; otherwise, would they prefer to have their kids quarantine? No one wants this, and nobody likes it, but [the doctors on the health board] feel this is necessary to protect the health of the entire community.”
Russo, too, points to official guidelines when making her plea to local authorities not to mandate masks at day cares.
“I’m sure you all know that the WHO’s guidance is for children under six not to wear a mask,” she wrote in an email addressed to Aspen Mayor Torre, Public Health Director Jordana Sabella and Poschman. “Children five years old and younger are [active in] learning language, [for] which seeing faces is foundational. Reading faces is critical for social and emotional learning. This mandate puts the teachers in a very hard position where they have to police their students all day (inside) instead of focusing on keeping a fun and educational environment in the classroom.”
Again, everyone involved agrees with Russo’s points, but their conclusion in the cost-benefit analysis is that the potential cost is too great, for now.
“It’s only temporary … until we get the all clear,” Poschman said. “Most of these people are parents on the Board of Health, and they're just as upset about this as the rest of us. I hate my kids wearing their masks to school, but that’s what they’re going to do. It’s hard, it’s unfortunate. We feel sorry for the parents of young children, but I can find more parents of young children who want to see the mask on every kid so the kids aren’t teasing based on who has to wear one and who doesn’t.”