After learning that the tent at Pitkin County’s mass-vaccination site collapsed over the weekend, local officials received more unfavorable news on Monday.
“We were not allocated any first doses this week,” Phylis Mattice, deputy county manager, said concerning Pitkin County’s allotment of COVID-19 vaccine from the state.
In addition to not receiving any first-round doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for this week, Pitkin County also has yet to receive any more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine since successfully administering 1,500 doses on March 7. According to Mattice, there was a discrepancy between state data and county data concerning how many doses of vaccine had actually been administered in Pitkin County.
“We are behind by about 3,000 [doses],” Mattice said of the discrepancy. “We’re trying to figure out how to get it all cleaned up before we get too far down this road.” She said Pitkin County was not the only county working out vaccine discrepancies with the state.
Although Pitkin County did not receive any first-round doses of vaccine this week, it did acquire 1,170 second-round doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which will be administered Thursday at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot at Aspen Meadows.
“That’s confirmed. We know we have those,” Mattice said.
According to Mattice, the tent at the Benedict parking lot also collapsed over the weekend due to winter weather. It collapsed sometime late Saturday or early Sunday due to snow accumulating on its roof. County officials said they were in the process of securing a new, steeper tent in time for this Thursday’s vaccination clinic.
No one was injured and no vaccine was lost as a result of the incident.
“The weather did impact us,” Mattice said. “We lost the tent.”
On Monday, as Pitkin County worked with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to sort out the vaccine data discrepancy, Garfield County commissioners petitioned Gov. Jared Polis to “fully” reopen the state.
“We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. There is no doubt about that,” Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said during a Monday meeting. “Thank you to the Trump administration for coming through with three different vaccines.”
When asked in a separate interview if he was concerned about the presence of COVID-19 variants in Colorado, Garfield County Commissioner John Martin replied, “No, not really.”
“What we want to do is to have a path forward so that we have a step-by-step playbook on how each day we can open something up and to make sure that we’re taking safety into consideration,” Martin said. “We talked to the medical providers as well as the health staff themselves and they’re very comfortable moving forward.”
It wasn’t immediately clear which medical providers the Garfield County commissioners consulted. A spokesperson for Valley View Hospital declined comment Monday concerning the contents of the letter sent by the Garfield Board of County Commissioners to the governor’s office.
“The board believes that the state’s mandated restrictions continue to unreasonably infringe on personal rights as well as life, liberty and property interests of Garfield County businesses and citizens,” the letter states. “The Board of County Commissioners … will uphold their oaths of office, support the Constitution of the United States and state of Colorado, and hereby petitions the state to immediately, fully and safely reopen our state and county.”