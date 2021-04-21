Although Pitkin County will conclude its mass vaccination clinics at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen on Thursday, it will continue its mission to inoculate as many people as possible in the weeks and months ahead.
Approximately 50% percent of individuals in Pitkin County eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one or both shots, according to Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock. However, in order to achieve herd immunity, at least 70% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated, Peacock has estimated.
Following this Thursday’s mass vaccination clinic, 23,600 doses of vaccine will have been administered in Pitkin County.
Peacock stressed that even though the mass vaccination clinic would end, the county’s mission to achieve herd immunity would continue, albeit in a smaller capacity.
“This is a transition. This does not mean that vaccines will not be distributed in Pitkin County,” Peacock said. “But, it’s a shift in strategy away from the mass vaccination clinics.”
Instead, Pitkin County will look to organizations like Community Health Services — as well as local pharmacies and doctors’ offices — to continue administering vaccines to community members.
At the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners worksession Tuesday, elected officials also addressed face-covering requirements and how long they might remain.
“I have a question about masks, because the only time you’ve mentioned them is to say that they are going to be required and required and required and required,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said to Peacock during Tuesday’s BOCC work session.
On April 3, Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide mask mandate, which requires individuals 11 years of age and older to wear face coverings in most public and private settings. Pitkin County also recently extended its own slightly stricter mask mandate for an undetermined period of time. Jacober wanted to know Pitkin County’s stance on the matter should Polis rescind the statewide mandate.
“Are we going to continue to have a mask mandate?” Jacober asked. “That seems to be what I’m hearing.”
Peacock said he anticipated some form of a mask requirement to remain intact at least “through the summer.”
“I would anticipate indoor masking requirements to stay in place, especially if distancing requirements are going away incrementally,” Peacock said. “At some point, though, all of these things that are getting required through a public health order are going to need to revert back to advice and best practice. I just think we’re probably not there yet this summer but maybe in the fall or winter.”
The Pitkin County Board of Health will re-evaluate the county’s current public health order on May 13 and likely determine COVID-19 mitigation measures locally for the summer.
“The masking has had such a beneficial side effect,” Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also serves on the board of health, said. “If we’ve eradicated the common cold and the flu, maybe masks are worth it.”
Despite Pitkin County’s declining incidence rate, health care officials have stressed the need for people to remain vigilant in social distancing and wearing masks.
“The masking and the social distancing might just become more commonplace and it may actually end up creating a healthier population,” Poschman said.
However, not everyone on the BOCC necessarily agreed with masking and social distancing becoming “more commonplace.”
Following Poschman’s comments, Jacober said, “I’d rather have a cold than wear a mask.”