At a special meeting Monday, Pitkin County commissioners discussed the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine distribution and what, if anything, could make the process more efficient as more doses become available locally.
“Right now, none of the counties are getting more than a day or two notice in terms of how much vaccine is being distributed or allocated,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said. “It is rather short planning timelines.”
Pitkin County has created a vaccine pre-registration form that individuals can fill out online at covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/. After completing the form, individuals will receive follow-up information when a vaccine becomes available for their priority group.
Pitkin County public information officer Tracy Trulove made clear that the online form is intended to communicate with residents as to when they are eligible for vaccination. The form does not actually sign residents up to be vaccinated.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently revised its vaccine distribution timeline. The revision includes three phases spread out over winter, spring and summer 2021. Phase 1A aims to vaccinate the highest-risk health care workers. Phase 1B — Pitkin County’s current phase — prioritizes moderate-risk health care workers, first responders and frontline essential workers.
Recently, Gov. Jared Polis announced additions to the 1B group, including individuals 70 years of age and older.
“We’re still working on first responders,” Trulove said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being utilized locally.
“So far, the vaccinations have been provided through either [Aspen Valley Hospital] or Community Health Services,” Peacock said. “For future phases, as more vaccine becomes available, the state is really looking to expand the providers who are able to give those shots so they can get them out more quickly.”
Also at the special meeting, some commissioners detailed difficulties with Eagle County’s vaccination sign-up process and did not want the same issues to occur in Pitkin County.
“I made repeated attempts to get into their website and register and every time I got kicked out,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said of his effort to sign up a 94-year-old relative who lives in Eagle County for the vaccine. “It occurred to me, we may have the same problem when we open up the floodgate that Eagle did.”
As of Monday afternoon, nearly all of Vail Health Hospital’s vaccine appointments this week for individuals 70 and older had already filled up.
“I think everybody is trying to do the best they can,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said.
Commissioners briefly discussed proposed state legislation that seeks to prohibit county commissioners from serving concurrently on a board of health.
Poschman serves as vice chair of the Pitkin County Board of Health and Clapper serves as an alternate.
“I think it’s a solution in search of a problem,” Poschman said.
In addition to a county commissioner, Pitkin County’s board includes doctors and other locally-elected officials such as Aspen Mayor Torre.
The bill likely will be introduced during the upcoming regular session of the Colorado General Assembly.