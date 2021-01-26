To further assist residents aged 70 and older, Pitkin County will operate another COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen Meadows on Friday from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.
However, after administering 1,150 COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 14-15 at the drive-thru site, the county anticipates only inoculating 200 residents during this Friday’s clinic.
According to Jennifer Slaughter, Aspen Valley Hospital’s chief marketing officer, AVH anticipates receiving 200 doses of Moderna this week.
“The challenge we have in all of this is, we don’t know week-to-week the number of vaccines we’re getting,” Tracy Trulove, public information officer for Pitkin County’s COVID-19 response, said. “It’s a challenging system in a small community, for sure.”
Trulove said residents 70 years and older who signed up for vaccine notifications will receive an email Tuesday with further instructions. Those in receipt of the email will not automatically get vaccinated this Friday, Trulove said, but will instead be allowed to make an appointment on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’re sending the email with the link and as soon as the appointments are filled, they’re filled,” she said. “Those other folks will continue to be communicated to as we know we have more doses available.”
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Mountain Family Health Centers also was expecting 100 vaccines this week, bringing the county’s allotment to 300 doses total. According to Peacock, Mountain Family Health Centers will administer its 100 doses through a separate registration process.
“We’ll be distributing the 200 (doses) in our partnership with AVH at the (music tent) vaccination site and we understand that Mountain Family Health has their own registration and will be distributing at one of the schools in Basalt,” Peacock said. “Right now, any vaccines are better than none.”
Peacock believed the county could administer “up to 2,400” doses in a couple of days but simply was not receiving enough vaccine from the state.
“We’re ready when the vaccines are and we’ll get them into arms as quickly as we can,” he said.
Rates trending down
Since implementing level-red restrictions on Jan. 17, Pitkin County’s 14-day incidence rate has trended down considerably.
Level-red restrictions prohibit indoor dining and implement a last call for alcoholic beverages at 8 p.m. Level-red restrictions also require offices to operate at no more than 10% capacity.
However, critical and noncritical retail establishments can operate at 50% capacity in accordance with level-red restrictions.
In one week, Pitkin County’s two-week incidence rate dropped from 2,799 on Jan. 17 to 1,526 per 100,000 residents on Sunday. A two-week incidence rate of greater than 350 qualifies as level-red metrics, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The Pitkin County Board of Health has determined that the county will move out of level-red restrictions once its two-week incidence rate falls below 700 and has been declining for 14 days.