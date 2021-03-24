After having to overcome vaccine shortfalls last week, Pitkin County was allotted a healthy portion of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which will be administered later this week.
Pitkin County anticipates receiving approximately 1,699 doses of vaccine in the coming days, with 1,668 being set aside as first-round doses and 31 serving as second-round doses.
Pitkin County will start administering doses to people who qualify for vaccination under the state’s 1.B.4 category, which includes: individuals 50 years of age and older, front-line essential workers in higher education, restaurants and manufacturing, as well as people ages 16 to 49 with one or more high-risk conditions.
According to Pitkin County’s March 23 epidemiology report, COVID-19 variants are now considered “widespread” in Pitkin County — namely the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
“I’m not full of much good news today,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said during Tuesday’s BOCC work session.
Four cases of the B.1.1.7 have already been confirmed in Pitkin County and 33 cases are suspected, according to Tuesday’s report. The report also stated that the U.K. variant was approximately 50% more infectious than other strains.
“The turnaround time for the tests on the variants has been fairly long,” Peacock said. “That’s been our challenge.”
Pitkin County will officially move from level Yellow on the state’s COVID dial back to level Orange beginning Wednesday, which means tighter restrictions locally.
“We have probably been one of the more aggressive counties in terms of testing and trying to identify variants,” Peacock said.
Commissioners were concerned that Pitkin County’s COVID-19 case counts may look higher than those reported by other counties because of how much testing was being done locally.
“It seems like there are probably a lot of other parts of the state that are having cases that are just not being detected,” Commissioner Steve Child said. “Are we then being penalized by the state because we’re doing a good job testing?”
Toward the end of last week, Pitkin County was hovering at right around 100 COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period.
“The move comes after six consecutive days of exceeding Level Yellow comparable case count and percent positivity thresholds.
Most significantly, moving from Level Yellow to Level Orange will mean a reduction in capacity, a Pitkin County newsletter released Tuesday said. “Under Level Yellow, most businesses are able to operate at a 50% capacity, moving to Level Orange will mean most businesses will need to reduce capacity to 25%.”
Also beginning Wednesday morning, however, will be the return of the state’s 5 Star Certification Program, which allows recognized businesses to operate at one level more lenient than a county’s designation — in Pitkin County’s case, Yellow. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be launching a COVID Dial 3.0, though the details that will comprise the new guidelines had as of Tuesday not yet been sussed out.
The Pitkin County Board of Health will reconvene on April 8 to discuss the county’s latest metrics.