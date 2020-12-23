While cooperation between Pitkin and Garfield counties remains “strong” at the staff level, at the county commissioner level, the relationship sounded strained Tuesday.
“When I think about Garfield County — when I think about some of their comments … asking CDPHE to consider that gyms are essential businesses — I think you are talking to a stone wall,” Pitkin County Commissioner George Newman said during Tuesday’s BOCC meeting. “You may think about a different strategy in terms of working with the municipalities versus the current slate of county commissioners there.”
At a Dec. 2 BOCC meeting, Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper suggested that Board Chair Steve Child or Vice Chair Kelly McNicholas Kury reach out to Garfield County Commissioner John Martin in an effort to work collaboratively on a local response to COVID-19, particularly given the uptick in regional cases.
“We seem to have some differences of opinion,” Clapper said then. “I know we’ve been working well with their public health department, but we as commissioners have not reached out to the commissioners in Garfield County and said, ‘What can we do to resolve these issues?’”
Tuesday, McNicholas Kury said she still intended to contact Martin about the two counties discussing potential regional COVID-19 mitigation efforts but had first wanted clear direction from the Pitkin County Board of Health concerning the county’s own position.
“Over the last few weeks, I was struggling with pursuing that because I wasn’t clear on our board of health’s position,” McNicholas Kury said during the Tuesday meeting. “It left me struggling to go to Garfield County with a strong message while we were also trying to have conversations about staying open against the data. I wasn’t sure what argument to pitch to them.”
The neighboring counties have taken very different approaches to handling their rising number of cases. The Pitkin County Board of Health has implemented restrictions above and beyond those mandated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Earlier this month, the Garfield County Board of Commissioners — which also serves as the county’s health board — voted unanimously to deem restaurants and gyms as essential businesses that can operate at 50% capacity, despite CDPHE having moved the county into level red on the state dial. The red “severe-risk” level prohibits restaurants from offering indoor dining and requires gyms to operate at 10% capacity indoors.
“You can call me a ‘stone wall’ if you want to, but what it amounts to is we just have philosophical differences.” Martin said Tuesday. “Are we defiant? Maybe, in some people’s minds. [To] others, we’re just trying to stay afloat, stay alive and keep businesses surviving — people paying their rent, buying groceries, paying their utilities and keeping their cars going.”
Martin said he would absolutely meet with the Pitkin County commissioners concerning a regional COVID-19 approach but stood firm on his county’s position not to enforce the state’s level-red restrictions.
“If it needs to be enforced, the state can come in and do the enforcement. People that go ahead and post our [level orange] stickers understand that there is no protection by the county,” Martin said of the signage businesses within Garfield County that choose to operate at level orange restrictions must post at their entryways. “I don’t think that [the state] will swoop in like a bunch of hawks and pull up licenses. I don’t think that’s in their best interest, either.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said he was certainly willing to work with any town, city or county government — including Pitkin — if it would help mitigate COVID-19 cases and help businesses.
“Our position is that all businesses should not risk their liquor license, should not risk their business license and possible prosecution,” Godes said. “They should follow state law. That is what we are advising our businesses in our community to do.”
Godes made clear that any such prosecution would come from the state, not the city.
The last of Glenwood’s $115,000 in CARES Act funding, and an additional $50,000 from the city’s Downtown Development Authority, will be distributed among local restaurants that follow CDPHE’s restrictions.
The Glenwood Springs Police Department also clarified on social media Monday that “in no way, shape or form is the police department closing any restaurants in the city due to their failure to comply with [CPDHE] public health orders.”
It isn’t immediately clear when the Pitkin County commissioners may meet with Martin or Godes to discuss possible regional mitigation strategies. The Pitkin County Board of Health will meet again in early January to evaluate how effective — or not — its latest “orange-plus-plus” restrictions have been.
“If we don’t have Garfield County on board, I think we need to talk about it,” Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also serves on the health board, said.