With the rise of the highly contagious delta variant, Pitkin County isn’t quite ready to part ways with term-limited members of its COVID-19 response team — at least not yet.
“We really want to make sure that during the high winter season, when we know that the virus is circulating more … we want to make sure that there isn’t a gap in our staffing at that time,” Suzuho Shimasaki, Pitkin County Public Health deputy director, said during Tuesday’s Pitkin Board of County Commissioners work session.
Pitkin County’s first COVID-19 case was detected in March 2020.
At the time, the county’s public health department was only three years old and budgeted for just eight full-time employees. However, as a result of the pandemic, Pitkin County Public Health’s team grew to as many as 18 employees, including several term-limited and temporary positions.
Pitkin County’s COVID-19 response team has conducted epidemiological surveillance, disease investigation, data visualization, community outreach, consumer protection, testing and immunization coordination, as well as policy development and enforcement.
During Tuesday’s BOCC work session, commissioners supported keeping 10 of those term-limited COVID-19 positions intact, at least through March 2022. The term-limited positions were scheduled to expire on Dec. 31.
“I want to make sure we’re covered through … the ski season,” Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper said.
The 10 term-limited positions the board supported continuing were: one emergency response and epidemiology program administrator, five case investigators/contract tracers, one consumer protection supervisor, one consumer protection specialist, one public health data analyst and one testing and vaccination coordinator.
“We found that COVID is a communication event as much as a public health [event],” said Phylis Mattice, Pitkin County deputy county manager. “With the delta variant and our numbers increasing, we’re seeing more need for communication.”
With Pitkin County being an international tourist destination, informing its guests — particularly those from areas with little to no COVID-19 regulations — about the county’s own rules would be critical, especially with more people moving indoors with winter on the way. Mattice made clear that Pitkin County broadcast its public health messaging in English and Spanish, too.
“Clearly, this is important and we need to do it,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said.
Pitkin County, like much of the rest of the country, has seen a recent uptick in breakthrough COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTECH COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTECH vaccine is also still available under emergency use authorization for individuals between the ages of 12 and 15. Public health officials have maintained that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and the most impactful way to protect people from the deadly virus.