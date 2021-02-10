Following weeks of dismal COVID-19 vaccine allotments, Pitkin County received promising news concerning the number of doses it will receive from the state this week.
“On Monday morning, we had gotten what we affectionately called the ‘pizza box’ of Pfizer vaccines,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, informed commissioners during Tuesday’s BOCC worksession. “This week is actually our biggest week yet in terms of vaccine distribution.”
That is because Pitkin County will receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will be administered Friday at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen to eligible individuals.
“Each vial usually contains an extra dose,” Peacock said of the Pfizer vaccine. “We feel like we can get …1,170 to 1,180 doses depending on how those vials work out.”
The 200 Moderna doses and between 1,170 and 1,180 Pfizer doses estimated would all serve as first-round shots.
County officials have asked members of the public to refrain from visiting the drive-thru vaccination clinic unless they have an appointment.
“Unless people are scheduled, they shouldn’t be showing up there,” Peacock said in a separate interview. “We don’t have leftover doses at the end of the day.”
Within the 1B1 vaccine priority group, Pitkin County has approximately 30 moderate-risk health care workers and between 400 and 500 individuals 70 years of age and older who have registered for vaccination but are still awaiting shots.
“It’s going to make a big dent in the 1B1 and 1B2 populations,” Peacock said of Pitkin County’s most recent vaccine allotment.
Under the 1B2 vaccine priority group, Pitkin County has roughly 730 PreK-12 and Early Learning Center teachers in need of inoculation, with another approximately 1,300 people between the ages of 65 and 69 also in need of vaccination.
Excluding its highest-risk health care workers, who were inoculated separately, Pitkin County will have administered 3,012 first-round doses and 1,272 second-round doses of vaccine to eligible individuals following this Friday’s clinic.
“I was about ready to go to war if they were going to keep just sending us a trickle of vaccines here,” Commissioner Steve Child said. “Other counties were vaccinating 65- to 70-year-olds a week ago, and here we had this big backlog of 70+ [individuals] and we weren’t getting the vaccines to vaccinate them.”
After establishing a successful drive-thru vaccination site last month, in which county officials expedited administering more than 1,000 first-round Pfizer doses, the supply from the state seemed to taper off. An order of 1,500 doses went completely unmet during the third week of January, and then when the county did see a shipment the first week of February, far from the requested 1,450 doses, Pitkin received a mere 100 — appointments for which filled in nine minutes.
More available vaccine doses mean more shots in arms. In addition to Pitkin County’s vaccination clinic, Mountain Family Health Centers also recently began inoculating qualifying individuals who may face other barriers.
According to the organization’s CEO, Ross Brooks, the state recently began allotting a small amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses to health centers like Mountain Family, which oftentimes serves individuals who make less income or experience language barriers.
Thus far, Mountain Family Health Centers has vaccinated roughly 200 qualifying individuals at its clinic in the Basalt Middle School parking lot and close to 600 people across Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield Counties. For more information about vaccine registration through Mountain Family Health Centers, individuals can fill out a “COVID-19 vaccine interest form” online at mountainfamily.org.
“I think we are filling an important niche, which is to make sure that lower income and/or Latinx populations are getting vaccinated,” Brooks said. “The challenge ahead of us is to make sure that really vulnerable or lower income populations continue to have the same access as … a second home owner in Aspen.”