This year’s Memorial Day weekend is expected to look and feel quite a bit different from last year’s unofficial beginning of summer.
The Pitkin County Board of Health will meet May 13 to determine to what extent COVID-19 restrictions should be retained locally after the holiday weekend.
Pitkin County Public Health plans to recommend that the board still require people to wear masks indoors after May 27, but that all other COVID-19 safety guidelines be recommended – not required.
The county could also write a “snapback provision” — which would allow the county to reinstate capacity restrictions and distancing requirements in the event that cases surged and hospital capacity was threatened — into the forthcoming health order, according to Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock.
In order to keep COVID case counts low, the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners implored more residents and future visitors to get vaccinated.
According to Peacock, 62% of Pitkin County residents have been vaccinated, the vast majority of whom received one or both of their shots at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen. More than 18,000 vaccine doses were administered at the county’s drive-thru site, which hosted its final clinic last week.
Pitkin County has set a goal of vaccinating over 70% of its population in hopes of achieving herd immunity.
“What do we [have] to do to get another 8% in there?” Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman posed Tuesday during the BOCC worksession. “How are we going to round them up and find them and convince them?”
Peacock said the county was “pretty confident” that it would, in fact, reach its 70% vaccination goal by the end of May.
“What staff is recommending is really, come Memorial Day, to be pivoting away from authoritative public health orders and getting back into a more traditional public health role of advising and tracking to protect public health,” he said.
Peacock said event producers and performing arts venues are also implementing their own COVID rules and regulations based on public health recommendations.
“There is a market interest in people feeling safe,” he said. “Groups are coming together and starting to regulate themselves.”
Earlier this month, Pitkin County Board of Health voted to continue following the state’s color-coded COVID dial until May 27 despite the dial having expired April 16.
Pitkin County COVID case counts have continued to decline and the county moved this week from level yellow to the less restrictive level blue on the state dial. In level blue, restaurants can operate at 100% capacity with six feet between parties, and bars can reopen at 25% capacity.
As of Tuesday, 24 of Colorado’s 64 counties still had their own local public health orders in place.
“There was some tweaking from county to county, but we’ve maintained a lot of consistency,” Peacock said of the various health orders.
Many of Pitkin County’s neighbors — like Eagle, Lake and Gunnison counties — retained their own local public health orders even after the state rolled back its COVID-19 dial. Garfield County, however, took a different approach by not implementing any local public health orders.
“We’re thinking not only presently but what’s happening in the future and on from there,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said in an interview Monday.
Martin was of the opinion that Garfield County — and in particular popular tourist destinations like Glenwood Springs — were in for a busy summer season.
“Oh, you betcha,” Martin said. “We’re hoping that everybody gets out and about.”