Although cautiously optimistic about declining COVID-19 numbers in the community, Pitkin County officials don’t want people to go ripping off their masks indoors quite yet.
“We still remain in the CDC’s level of high transmission,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said during Tuesday’s Pitkin Board of County Commissioners work session. “But, the trends are looking better … We’re starting to see those incidence rates come down. We’ll obviously need to watch those for a little bit longer to see if this really is a longer-term trend.”
As of Tuesday, the county’s seven-day incidence rate had decreased to 163 cases per 100,000 people. Although an improvement, in order for the county’s indoor mask mandate to be lifted, its seven-day incidence rate would need to fall below 50 cases per 100,000 people and remain there for at least 21 consecutive days.
“Masks are going to be here for longer than we had hoped, and we need to keep that in mind as we move forward,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said during Tuesday’s work session.
To date, approximately 71% of Pitkin County’s total population had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 89% had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Also on Tuesday, during an Aspen Chamber Resort Association board meeting, Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler explained that a number of the health care facility’s employees remained out with COVID or COVID-like symptoms, which has kept the hospital’s operational status at “cautious.”
“I’m happy that we don’t currently have anybody in house. That could change, obviously, at any moment. But it does seem like we also have fewer people in the emergency department,” Ressler said of COVID-19 patients at AVH. “I can’t prognosticate beyond that but I, again, am very encouraged.”
Ressler also pushed back against any notion among community members that requiring face coverings indoors — which the county has done since Sept. 16 — had not been impactful or necessary.
“I think that would be a mistake. We don’t know what these numbers would have done had those additional precautions … not been taken,” Ressler said. “So, please take that into account.”
Pitkin County has fielded criticism for reinstituting the indoor mask mandate after large-scale events like the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience in Snowmass Village and the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen had already finished up earlier this month.
In an interview Tuesday, Kemo Sabe President Wendy Kunkle said that having to wear a mask while also trying on cowboy hats hasn’t exactly been ideal for her business in downtown Aspen.
Known for its western wear, the colorful shop along South Galena Street certainly sees its fair share of patrons from areas without mask mandates.
“Anytime you mandate anything, you’re going to have a decrease in business just because people … they’re just sick of it,” Kunkle said. “Our store is experience-based, and having to wear a mask isn’t nearly as fun.”
However, Kunkle made clear that the inconvenience of having to put on a mask indoors paled in comparison to having to shut down the store altogether.
“As long as we’re open, we’ll take it,” Kunkle said.