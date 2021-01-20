The defendants in a lawsuit filed by the recently formed Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance have until noon today to contest a motion filed Monday afternoon requesting an expedited time frame for an answer to the collective’s complaint.
The Alliance has asked the court to order those defendants — Pitkin County, Pitkin County Public Health, the Pitkin County Board of Health and Pitkin County Interim Public Health Director Jordana Sabella — to have until Thursday to answer the restaurant alliance’s complaint, which challenges the most recent amendment to the public health order that moved restrictions to the red level on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
The red-level restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday after Ninth Judicial District Judge Anne Norrdin denied the restaurant coalition’s legal request to halt the implementation of the harsher health order that shuttered indoor dining.
The judge was hesitant to grant the request for a temporary restraining order, filed Thursday evening, without first hearing from the defendants; so, on Monday, the defendants filed the motion to demand their answer. The matter could then proceed to the courtroom as soon as the end of the week.
“The Court understands and recognizes the difficulty and hardship created by the pandemic, which has threatened and taken lives and livelihoods,” Norrdin wrote in her Friday ruling denying the temporary restraining order. “However, the Court does not find the sought ex parte intervention in public health decision-making without hearing from representatives of public health officials to be an appropriate use of its authority under the circumstances.”
Colorado statute allows anyone adversely affected by a public health order to request judicial review of that order, and that is the legal justification for the Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance’s lawsuit.
As an active lawsuit, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock — who was not immediately available Tuesday evening — has said he’s largely unable to comment on the matter, though he does encourage the community to support restaurants through the available means at the moment: outdoor dining until 8 p.m. or curbside, takeout or delivery until 10 p.m.
Regardless of sometimes visceral disagreement about the best policy moving forward to flatten the COVID-19 curve — or spike, recently — there is a demonstrable show of support across sectors for the industry objectively shouldering much of the economic hardship brought with the most recent decision.
Over the weekend, Meridian Jewelers proprietor Kenny Smith, alongside his wife Robin and their team, organized a grassroots effort to inspire a flood of gift card purchases to local restaurants — a sort of free loan that gives restaurateurs much-needed cash now to feed people later, when they’re able to do so. They agreed to an up-to $200 match on gift certificates, and by Monday afternoon, hundreds of people had answered the call — allowing Smith to then make the heartening calls to restaurant owners with the news of relief.