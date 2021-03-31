On the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website, a color-coded map shows all 64 counties’ respective hues on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
As of Thursday, 28 counties were in the least-restrictive Green level, 20 were in level Blue, 15 were in level Yellow, and one — Pitkin County — was in level orange.
The state’s Orange, “high-risk” level allows restaurants to offer indoor dining but only at just 25% capacity, unless they have been 5-Star certified. Completely voluntary, the 5 Star State Certification Program allows businesses that have implemented additional COVID-19 safety measures to operate at greater capacities than the state would otherwise permit.
Although billed as a state program, the vast majority of the 5-Star certification process actually occurs at the county level. Certification requirements for restaurants include added safety measures like ventilation improvements, maintaining adequate distancing between parties, screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms and keeping track of customer names and contact information in the event they would need to be reached as part of a contact-tracing investigation.
Aspen Pie Shop owner Ryan Chadwick said his restaurant received its 5-Star certification just last week, around the same time Pitkin County moved from level Yellow to level Orange on the state’s third iteration of its COVID-19 dial.
“I think it’s good because it keeps the businesses in check,” Chadwick said of the 5 Star program’s additional safety measures. “We’re making the best of it. Of course, we only have a few weeks left of the season. So we’re trying to finish out strong.”
As a result of being 5-Star certified, Aspen Pie Shop and other certified restaurants in Pitkin County can operate under level Yellow restrictions, meaning 50% capacity indoors. When Pitkin County returns to level Yellow, 5-Star certified restaurants will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity indoors, in accordance with level Blue restrictions.
“It’s still tricky,” Chadwick said of the constantly changing rules and regulations. “These rules are not the easiest.”
Garfield County, too, saw firsthand how quickly the state’s designations can change; CDPHE moved it from Blue to Yellow Sunday.
In order to move from level Orange to level Yellow, Pitkin County would need to record fewer than 91 COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period and maintain a percent-positivity rate that is below 7.6%. As of Tuesday, Pitkin County recorded 101 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days and had a seven-day positivity rate of 7.9%.
Pitkin County no longer requires visitors to complete its traveler affidavit form online but does still mandate that people fill out a traveler responsibility code, which recommends but does not require a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival.
Since being implemented on March 5, Pitkin County has received 16,101 traveler responsibility code submissions.
If Pitkin County records more than 150 COVID-19 cases in a seven-day period and maintains a percent-positivity rate that is greater than 10%, CDPHE will move the county into level Red, which would shut down indoor dining in restaurants that are not 5-Star certified.
Lindze Letherman, who works as general manager of Dinner & Drinks at Hooch in Aspen, said the pop-up restaurant applied for its 5-Star certification months ago in case Pitkin County moved back into level red.
“At least we can be open,” Letherman said. “Our locals will continue to try to come in and support us and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
According to Pitkin County Public Health Interim Program Administrator Raleigh Bacharach, 62 local businesses, including 53 restaurants, have been 5-Star certified.