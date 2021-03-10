Pitkin County residents and workers welcomed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with open arms at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen on Sunday.
“People were thrilled, ”Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was issued an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 27. “We did not have any hesitancy.”
Johnson & Johnson’s efficacy reported rate was lower than Pfizer and Moderna’s efficacy rates of 95% and 94.1%, respectively. However, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine only requires one shot and is proven to be 85% effective in preventing severe or critical illness from COVID-19 at least 28 days after vaccination, according to fda.gov.
Sunday, Pitkin County and its partners vaccinated 1,500 individuals at its drive-thru vaccination clinic with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“All of these vaccines have tested with very high efficacy against the virus, and they have all tested to be safe. That’s why they’re authorized,” Peacock said. “Really, really encourage people [to] get the first vaccine that’s available. Certainly, we haven’t had any problem filling the spaces — nor the waitlist.”
After administering 2,917 doses of vaccine between last Friday and Sunday’s clinics, the county expects to inoculate far fewer people this week after receiving only 300 doses of Moderna from the state. Community Health Services also received 100 doses of vaccine this week, which will be administered as first-round shots to underserved populations.
Pitkin County continues to vaccinate eligible individuals in Phase 1B.3 on the state’s vaccine distribution timeline. Phase 1B.3 includes people 60 years of age and older, frontline essential grocery and agriculture workers and people 16 to 59 with two or more high-risk conditions.
“Obviously, we’re not going to make as big a dent this week as we did last week but we’re hopeful for another large distribution coming up,” Peacock said.
During Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners work session, Peacock acknowledged the one-year anniversary of the county’s response to the pandemic that has killed over 520,000 people in the United States.
“All of us in the community, we’ve all been touched in some way by this pandemic,” Peacock said. “It’s important to mark this one year… what we’ve been through and where we’re going.”
The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered at Aspen Valley Hospital on Dec. 17, when Pitkin County’s 14-day incidence rate was registering well into “severe-risk” level metrics, at 979 cases per 100,000 people.
When Pitkin County conducted its first mass vaccination clinic roughly one month later, on Jan. 14 at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen, the county’s two-week incidence rate had soared to 2,922 cases per 100,000 people.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment no longer utilizes a seven-day incidence rate for counties, like Pitkin, with fewer than 30,000 residents. Instead, CDPHE determines smaller counties’ placement on the state’s COVID-19 dial based upon their total number of cases in a seven-day period.
As of Tuesday, 54 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Pitkin County over the last week.
“If we are going to end a pandemic, this is the way to do it,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said.
Health care officials have stressed the critical need for people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings despite more vaccines becoming available.
“We don’t want the sense of relief to take away the sense of responsibility,” Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also serves on the Pitkin County Board of Health, said.
The Pitkin County Board of Health will meet this Thursday to discuss the health board’s open seats, the county’s traveler responsibility code, the state’s 5 Star program and other COVID-related issues.