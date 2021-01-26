Dr. Alan Altman — like so many others in the community — is perplexed by the current state of affairs regarding COVID-19 public health orders and, perhaps more importantly, how Pitkin County found itself moving from its somewhat proprietary “orange-plus-plus” level to the state’s red-level restrictions.
“I’m a physician, and I’m confused,” he said.
On Wednesday, Aspen Mastermind — a group founded by Aaron Fleck to “foster civil discourse about compelling topics,” as described by a spokesperson — presented “Aspen and the COVID Conundrum,” a virtual discussion at which Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo announced his office’s intention to shift its philosophy on public health orders to one of enforcement.
It was during the comment period at that discussion at which Altman made his observations criticizing the county using incidence rate as a mainstay metric for moving into the more restrictive red level on the state’s COVID dial.
“We are talking about incident rate; I had two people over the last couple of weeks go out and get positive tests because they were exposed, and they kept getting more tests to make sure that positive was positive. And after they got all those tests and decided that it was positive and they self quarantined, they then started getting more tests to see when it became negative,” he said. “These two people had a total of 12 positive tests, and we are basing business closures and restaurant closures on an incident rate that is absolutely false.”
The scenario Altman laid out is a common one, Pitkin County epidemiologist Josh Vance acknowledged via email Monday.
“People do this very often — they don’t like their first result, so they go get tested elsewhere,” he said. But, he continued, there are myriad systems in place to ensure no one single patient is counted more than once in the databases.
“All cases are reported to Pitkin County Public Health through the Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System (CEDRS). Each person only shows up once in this database. If a person has two tests or four tests or 80 COVID tests, they all show up in the same file under that patient’s name,” Vance explained. “We then take the data on the positive case from CEDRS and translate the data into our own unique interview and record-keeping database. We only enter in the first positive result into our database. Any subsequent positives are disregarded.”
The idea that each positive test result creates a positive case in contact tracers’ database is among many misconceptions about how the epidemiological data are being collected and tracked. Vance said there is need for more education.
The incidence rate — the number of new cases during a specified time period, which in Pitkin County is the previous 14 days of a given date, presented as a proportion per 100,000 residents — is one primary metric used in Colorado to determine at which level of public health restrictions a county may operate.
On Jan. 17, when the latest public health order went into effect, Pitkin County’s incidence rate was 3,176, the highest in the state. As of Monday, it had fallen to 1,560, still far above the recommended 700 to even qualify for the state’s 5-Star program.
The former “orange-plus-plus” tier primarily acknowledged red-level restrictions already for most sectors, with one prominent exception: restaurants could maintain indoor dining operations, albeit at 25% capacity. When the county shifted into the red on Jan. 17, that was no longer the case.
The aftermath has been emotional, with reactions ranging from social media outcries and letters to the editors of both Aspen newspapers — both in favor and opposed to the measure — to legal action seeking judicial review of the health board’s decision.
“It is totally inappropriate to be making these kinds of major business decisions that are hurting so many people in this community when we have a complicated situation where we can’t really know what the real incident rate is because these tests are so available and people are getting so many tests done with frequent positive followed by positive followed by positive,” said Altman, an acclaimed physician who completed his internship and residency and later served as an assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School.
“If we could just talk about it being a person as opposed to 15 positive tests, maybe we could make sense of this, but we don’t have the capability to do it,” he continued. “That’s why I’m so frustrated by the rules coming out of the public health groups, amongst whom are very few physicians, unfortunately, and the Pitkin County commissioners to make these decisions based on a rate that is not a true rate.”
Vance understands that confusion permeates many pandemic-related conversations and said he and his public health colleagues welcome the opportunity to offer clarity.
“I definitely appreciate the opportunity to respond and debunk this misconception,” he said. “To calculate an incidence rate, we pull the data directly from our case database (whereby cases are only counted once). If a case gets entered twice because there was a misspelling or the [date of birth] was entered incorrectly, during the interview, our team can flag the case as a duplicate and it gets deleted from the database.”
Additionally, most counties in Colorado use the same system, called “Dr. Justina,” after Denver’s first Black female doctor. The system helps streamline information used to calculate the positivity rate for the COVID dial.
“In this system, cases, again, are only counted once. The state dial data are directly connected to the Dr. Justina platform, so incidence rates per county are only based on cases, not by positives,” Vance said, adding that if counties in fact were basing their metrics on positive test results instead of unique positive patients, all counties would likely report incidence rates above 1,000.
The one exception to the rule of one patient only being recorded one time in the databases, however, is in the instance of re-infection. In order for that to occur, someone must test positive, again, but at least 90 days after the first positive.
“We do have many instances of re-infection, but the vast majority of these people are individuals who tested positive well over 90 days since initial infection (closer to six months in most cases),” Vance said.