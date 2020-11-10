In the same week that Pitkin County noted its highest number of 14-day cases, at 50, Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale announced that it had to return to distance learning through Friday because of diminished staff as a result of quarantine.
“Over the weekend, the school learned that several staff were exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. There was very limited student exposure, and all students who were exposed have been contacted,” a Sunday Roaring Fork School District press release explained.
The district only notes numbers of students in documenting exposures when that number exceeds 16 in order to protect privacy, RFSD Public Information Officer Kelsy Been said in an email Monday. In this instance, fewer than 16 students had been exposed, but five staff members were quarantined in connection with one known positive COVID-19 case.
“We have determined that we do not have the staffing to safely keep our school open until impacted staff are released from their quarantine,” RFHS Principal Lyn Bair said in a statement Sunday.
Ultimately, Bair and others in administration determined that the reduced staff undermined the school’s ability to “meaningfully deliver the academic program” and “provide sufficient supervision,” Been said.
Some special RFHS populations will continue in-person learning. Additionally, all students will still be able to receive school meals, internet support and other vital services, the release noted.
The Aspen School District, meanwhile, was awaiting all results from those tested Friday via the first in a weekly voluntary program the schools are offering all students and staff.
“The results are coming in as of this writing — we are at 309 results in, zero positives,” Superintendent David Baugh said Monday evening.
However, he continued, that doesn’t mean the district — “like the rest of the country” — isn’t seeing an uptick in coronavirus activity, especially since Halloween.
“Our quarantine numbers are going up because of gatherings at Halloween,” he said.
And the exposures aren’t limited to students.
“As well, the few positives we have gotten are tied to adults, and they’ve been in contact with kids, so it’s being brought into the schools,” he said.
Willing staff received testing during the program’s roll out Tuesday, and so far, “for sure,” four adults have tested positive for COVID-19, Baugh said, adding an additional two people were displaying “extremely strong COVID-like symptoms” and were awaiting test results.
“It’s the social gatherings. It’s the parties. That’s where all the contact tracing’s getting back to. That’s what’s killing us,” Baugh said, adding that the uptick in cases and exposures are having in-classroom — or potentially out-of-classroom — implications. “We’re actually looking at our education models and may have to do something a little differently to get our numbers down as part of an overall solution. We’re meeting tomorrow to discuss and figure out next steps.”