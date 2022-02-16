Amid public comment support for the removal of masks in schools, both Roaring Fork and Aspen school districts are looking to shift to “mask-optional” COVID-19 protocols in the following weeks.
Aspen’s shift will come first on Feb. 22, following the guidelines set forth by the Pitkin County Board of Health. Masks will continue to be recommended but not required — except for some instances — beginning next Tuesday.
“This can be an intensely personal decision, and we need to support and accept colleagues and students regardless of their mask status,” Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh said in a Feb. 10 letter to parents. “If you have concerns about the new masking guidance, please reach out to your principal.”
Masks will still be required of staff or students returning to school 5-10 days within a positive test. Students riding school buses will also be required to wear masks due to a federal order for public transportation that overrides any local protocols.
Roaring Fork Schools will follow the new Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines that were announced Feb. 11 and will go into effect Feb. 28 — under the assumption that case counts will continue to decline.
The new guidelines shift the response to COVID away from a pandemic, “individual case-investigation response” to that of a routine infectious disease. The guidelines for non-COVID-19 respiratory diseases still highly recommend masking for outbreaks, but do not require them.
The new strategy entails a heavy emphasis on vaccinations, continuing to isolate sick individuals, limited testing and masking in instances like outbreaks and a shift in monitoring from the individual level to “clusters,” according to a letter sent to parents by Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Rob Stein.
“Except when there are outbreaks, the new approach allows us to discontinue routinely quarantining students and staff members who are exposed to Covid cases and to discontinue universal masking,” Stein’s letter said.
Roaring Fork’s Board of Education fielded eight public comments requesting the removal of mask mandates in its meeting last week. At the time, Stein said the district was not immediately prepared to transition away from mandates without consulting medical experts and working through the health, financial, liability and legal implications of doing so, but hoped to be able to have something substantial in the following weeks.
According to the Pitkin County COVID-19 school data dashboard, positive cases in students have returned to levels seen in November. The week of Feb. 12 saw nine cases, after six the week before and none the week before that. An aggregate of 88 cases was found in students in the first three weeks of the calendar year.
In Roaring Fork schools, 13 new cases of positive tests have been reported to the district since Feb. 6, according to its internal data collection.
The numbers show a stark decline in cases in line with the trend in the rest of the state that preempted the transition in protocols.
Baugh, however, warned that another omicron-like spike could result in another backtrack of protocols.
“Please keep in mind as we enter this mask-optional period, if the data indicates a rise in cases or, more importantly, issues at the hospital, there is a distinct possibility that we as a district will go back to the mask mandate,” Baugh said.