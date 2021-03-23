It was fun while it lasted.
After achieving the less-restrictive “yellow” COVID-19 status a little more than a month ago — which allowed restaurants to operate at 50% capacity — Pitkin County will return to “orange” level on Wednesday at 6 a.m.
And that means a throwback to 25% capacity, unless a business has joined the voluntary 5-Star State Certification program required to operate outside of the general rules.
Accompanying the rollback to orange status will be the regulation of a midnight last call for alcohol — one hour less than the current booze-sale limit of 1 a.m., said Kara Silbernagel, county policy and program manager.
The change was announced Monday evening in a news release from Pitkin County government. It was automatically triggered under the state’s COVID-19 Dial that measures case counts as well as incidence and positivity rates.
The county health board decided in mid-February to follow the state’s metrics with regard to moving in and out of the myriad regulations connected with the yellow, orange and red levels. On Feb. 13, the county moved into yellow status from the less restrictive orange status, which eventually brought about a boost in business for local eateries offering dine-in service.
“Under level yellow, most businesses are able to operate at a 50% capacity, moving to level orange will mean most businesses will need to reduce capacity to 25%,” the release states.
Silbernagel said case counts exceeded the 90-case threshold for more than seven consecutive days, triggering the move to yellow. Previously, such changes were triggered by incidence rates; but now, for small counties such as Pitkin, case counts are the main metric leading to changes.
As of Monday, Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate was 512.5 cases per 100,000 residents. Also on Monday, the county’s seven-day percent positivity rate was 8.76%.
If the county’s case counts can remain at 90 or below for seven days straight, it can return to yellow status, Silbernagel said.
“Case counts are the indicator of the [COVID-19] spread in the community,” she said.
If the case count for Wednesday is 90 or less, “the seven-day timer begins,” Silbernagel added.
She mentioned “COVID fatigue” and an uptick in visitors on ski vacations as potential reasons for the recent rise in case counts. While the county has been making progress in getting people vaccinated, there’s still a long way to go in loosening the pandemic’s hold on the community.
Silbernagel said locals and visitors alike need to continue to adhere to the “Five Commitments to Containment,” which emphasizes mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing.
“We all have COVID fatigue and the sooner we return to our commitment to the basics the sooner we can come out of [orange status],” she added.
“Moving to level orange is a clear indication that the pandemic is not over yet. Despite COVID fatigue, we must continue to be vigilant in order to turn around the transmission of this virus in Pitkin County,” said the county’s interim public health director, Jordana Sabella, in a prepared statement. “We are asking our community to remain committed.”