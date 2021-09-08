After not requiring people to wear masks indoors since early June, the Pitkin County Board of Health will revisit that very decision Thursday, Sept. 9.
“We do not see any indication that the state is going to move towards a mask requirement. We also do not see any indication that our neighboring counties have any intention of considering a mask requirement,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said during Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners work session. “You're kind of back in that role of having inconsistent rules within the state. So, it’s just hard for visitors and folks to understand.”
According to Peacock, on Thursday, the Board of Health will have a “substantial discussion” about whether to recommend, strongly advise or require mask wearing — indoors — in Pitkin County.
With thousands of fans in attendance at last weekend’s JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass and many more people expected to travel to Aspen for this weekend’s Food & Wine Classic, local officials are concerned about transmission of the highly contagious delta variant.
As of Monday, Aspen Valley Hospital’s capacity remained at a comfortable level, despite Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate increasing to 236.5 cases per 100,000 people, which Peacock noted was within the CDC’s high transmission zone.
“I’m having deja vu from like six months ago,” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said. “Adults are adults and their options are in front of them and their opportunity to get vaccinated is in front of them. Our recommendation to wear a mask is not being broadly adhered to in my observations walking anywhere around town.”
To date, 64% of Pitkin County residents have been fully vaccinated and 84% have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Colorado, approximately 58% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Across the U.S., 53% of people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
More than 650,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 4.5 million people have died worldwide.
“We’re at a point, I think, in this whole country, including the federal government, where we’re asking people to take care of themselves and make their own choices and that’s where we are as a country,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said. “I haven’t seen anything other than that except in very rare exceptions, hospitals … public transportation.”
The board of health will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss whether to recommend, strongly advise or require people to wear masks indoors.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who serves as the BOCC’s voting member on the board of health, appeared in favor of a mask-wearing advisory over a requirement, due to the people who would have to enforce the measure.
“If we don’t do any enforcement, then the enforcement is left with the waitresses and the waiters and the bartenders,” Poschman said. “Even if we can’t enforce it, we can make sure everyone has it posted that we strongly advise it. It wouldn’t bother me to see a notice on every establishment in Aspen or in the county.”
On Tuesday, Pitkin County Public Health also encouraged residents to complete an interest form for COVID-19 booster shots. The CDC and FDA anticipate a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary for protection against the virus eight months after an individual received their second dose.
“By filling out this form, it will help our team understand the need and interest in the community and how we move forward with future vaccine clinics in Pitkin County,” Carly Senst, Pitkin County Public Health vaccine lead, said.
The vaccine interest form maybe accessed on covid19.pitkincounty.com.