In 2020, Colorado’s school education department received a waiver from the federal government, allowing schools to opt out of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) test without those schools risking their accreditation ranking.
The Aspen School District Board of Education during its last meeting mid-month passed a resolution in support of suspending the CMAS for this school year. The resolution lauds the state’s decision to cancel the standardized testing last year and lobbies for a similar decision to be made this year.
“The mental health of students and staff has been seriously and negatively impacted by stress and concerns related to the pandemic and would be unnecessarily exacerbated by mandatory, high-stakes state assessments this spring, particularly in light of the academic difficulties teachers and students are already facing due to the pandemic,” the resolution states.
Aspen is one of myriad education institutions to call on the state to cancel the primary standardized test that the state uses to gauge student progress in grades 3 through 8 and are typically taken in the spring. The Colorado Education Association, Colorado Rural Schools Alliance and several school districts throughout the state, too, made a similar request.
“[CMAS is] the state’s common measurement of students’ progress at the end of the school year in English language arts, math, science and social studies,” according to the Colorado Department of Education. “Students in grades three through eight take the CMAS tests in math and English language arts. Students in fifth, eighth and 11th grade take the CMAS science assessments. In 2021, about a third of schools will administer the CMAS social studies assessments in grades four and seven.”
The CDE site further explores the argument in favor of the standardized test, outlining its purpose as a measurement tool of whether students in a district are proficient in core curriculum subjects for their grade levels.
“Where formative, interim, and classroom-based summative assessments inform classroom instruction on a regular basis, state summative assessments are designed to be point-in-time snapshots of what students know and can do in core content areas at the end of the school year,” the CDE website explains. “They help students and their families know how they are performing compared to the standards and compared to their peers across the state as well as how they’ve grown over time. They enable teachers to see how their students are performing against the standards and identify areas they may need to adjust in their practice for the future.”
But with the continued disruptions in traditional classroom learning that COVID-19 has necessitated, the Aspen School District via the board of education made its feelings known that such a measurement tool — which is the source of much anxiety and stress for students in a normal year, without the context of a pandemic — will potentially do more harm than good.
“The board believes that high-stakes, standardized assessments this spring would fail to fairly assess student achievement and growth, given the pandemic’s disruption to education, and would result in a loss of instructional time just as students are finally able to return to in-person learning throughout Colorado, at a critical moment in students’ education,” its resolution reads.
The growing number of districts and associations who had made sentiments similar to that of the Aspen school board are now seeing state legislators take up their cause. On Feb. 19, HB21-1125 was introduced, arguing for the suspension of state assessments during the 2020-21 school year.
“The bill prohibits a school district from using student academic growth measures or student performance measures when evaluating teachers and principals for the 2020-21 school year,” according to a Colorado General Assembly bill summary.
For now, Aspen district officials are planning as though the state assessments are happening as anticipated, as even a state bill will require federal approval.
While opposed to the CMAS this school year, the district is generally in favor of continued college-admission testing: the SATs and ACTs. Although pertinent to individual students’ post-secondary paths, those assessments do not have direct financial implications for school districts.
The Aspen Board of Education meets Monday.