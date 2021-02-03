Although the number of individuals who qualify for early vaccination will soon increase, the number of vaccine doses being distributed to counties like Pitkin has continued to lag.
“We’re a little concerned,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said. “We’re increasing the folks who are qualified, but we haven’t really yet significantly increased the availability of vaccines.”
Recently, the state announced that Coloradans ages 65 to 69 would be eligible for vaccination beginning Feb. 8 as part of the “1B2” group; however, Pitkin County still has over 1,000 residents 70 years of age and older who signed up for vaccination but have yet to receive their first dose.
“Just to be frank, we have a really significant supply-and-demand problem with vaccines,” Peacock said.
The lack of vaccination occurring locally has nothing to do with Pitkin County’s ability to inoculate qualifying individuals but rather everything to do with how little vaccine the county continues to receive from the state.
After being scheduled to receive 1,450 first doses of vaccine this week, Pitkin County only ended up with 100 first doses — after its initial order was canceled.
Appointments for those 100 first doses filled up in just nine minutes.
According to Peacock, Pitkin County has the ability to vaccinate up to 3,500 individuals “in a couple of days” at its drive-thru vaccination site in the parking lot of Aspen’s Benedict Music Tent.
“Our efficiency at this mass-vaccination site has increased. We’ve gotten better as we’ve had a chance to do this,” Peacock said. “We are very comfortable that we could do 3,000 to 3,500 in a couple of days.”
In addition to those 100 first-round doses, Pitkin County will also administer 1,100 second-round doses of vaccine to residents 70 years of age and older who are due for their second shot this week.
“This is concerning because at this rate it will take a couple of months just to get through our 70-plus [population],” Peacock said.
Commissioners hoped the state would notice the county’s efficiency in inoculating residents at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot and provide the county with more doses as a result.
“Maybe we invite [Gov. Jared Polis] to come to one of our vaccine clinics, too, and he could see how well it’s running here,” Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury suggested during Tuesday’s worksession. “I also think we should request some, just, additional transparency. It is so impossible to find out from the state where the vaccines have been distributed.”
Kury, who also serves as board chair, had “equity concerns” about vaccine distribution and wanted the state to make such information more publicly available.
“Even just providing transparency to know what’s happening I think is crucial and I think is a fair request on behalf of the public,” Kury said. “That’s where I’m at on this.”
Pitkin County’s concerning vaccine allotment was also troubling news for the Aspen School District. On Friday, ASD and the Aspen Education Association together sent a joint statement praising Polis’ announcement that day that educators would be eligible for vaccination beginning Feb. 8.
“Local public health departments will receive supplies sufficient to vaccinate educators in their counties. Vaccination of those over 70 years old will continue, but the priority is shifting to educators as the state works to get our students and staff back in school buildings,” the release reads.
But during Tuesday’s board of county commissioners’ worksession, it became clear that timetable would likely not materialize locally.
“What can you say?” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said in a separate interview Tuesday. “If you don’t have the vaccines, you can’t put them in the arms of the people that need them, whether you’re 65, 70 or a teacher who is out on the frontlines. Obviously, we’re very concerned.”
Polis’ office on Tuesday announced that Colorado, through a partnership with Binax, will deliver 1 million COVID tests to teachers every month to ensure the state’s educators have the resources they need to stay safe as they teach Colorado’s students. But when it comes to vaccinations, the emphasis seems to be in more metropolitan areas, as the press release cited Denver Health, Centura Health, UCHealth, Kaiser Permanente, Boulder Community Health, Vail Health, SCL Health, Health One and Salud Family Clinic.
Polis’ statement was far more optimistic than Pitkin County officials’ Tuesday.
“Colorado is another month closer towards ending this pandemic. More Coloradans will be able to access the vaccine this month as we make it possible for Coloradans aged 65 and up, as well as our educators, to receive the vaccine while other states are struggling with distribution,” Polis said. “Colorado is also set to hit a key target of vaccinating at least 70% of Coloradans aged 70 and up by the end of this month, who are our most vulnerable population accounting for the most deaths and hospitalizations related to this deadly virus.”
Restaurants reopen as state finalizes COVID Dial ‘2.0’
After Pitkin County’s 14-day incidence rate dropped below 700 cases per 100,000 residents, local restaurants were able to serve customers indoors again as the county transitioned from red- to orange-level restrictions Tuesday. The state is also expected to release new guidelines concerning its COVID-19 dial in the coming days.
According to a draft proposal of the new dial, the state will track a county’s seven-day incidence rate, percent positivity rate and resident hospitalizations instead of data that reflects a two-week period.
“The feeling was that 14 days wasn’t responsive enough when these metrics are on the increase,” Peacock said.