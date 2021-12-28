A comedian, a magician and two musicians, all originally scheduled to perform at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen this week, will no longer do so.
The reason: the highly transmissible omicron variant.
“It just was the prudent thing to do,” Lisa Rigsby Peterson, Wheeler Opera House executive director, said Monday. “It’s disappointing that we won’t be able to have those performances but … I feel like it’s the responsible thing to do, to make sure that we do everything we can to ensure people’s safety.”
Former Saturday Night Live actor Kevin Nealon, “Magic for Humans” Netflix series creator Justin Willman and famed American musician John Oates — along with Nashville-based guitarist Guthrie Trapp — were all set to take the stage at the Wheeler Opera House this week.
“We intend to reschedule all of them. Especially at Christmas time, there are a lot of people who are here just for the Christmas week, and so they may or may not be able to make a rescheduled date,” Peterson said. “The cleanest thing for us to do is just to refund all of the tickets and then when we do have those rescheduled dates, people can just buy tickets [again].”
Nealon would have performed on Monday, Willman on Tuesday and Oates and Trapp on Wednesday, respectively.
According to Peterson, ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for their purchases.
“There are a number of factors that go into those rescheduled dates,” Peterson said. “It won’t be next week, it won’t be the week after that but it’ll be sometime when it makes sense for their calendars as well as for ours.”
On Dec. 13, one week prior to the omicron variant being detected in Pitkin County, the county’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 135 cases per 100,000 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a seven-day incidence rate of more than 99 cases per 100,000 people “high” transmission.
When the omicron variant was actually detected in Pitkin County on Dec. 20, the county’s incidence rate was 546 cases per 100,000 people. As of Monday evening, the county’s seven-day incidence rate was 1,470 cases per 100,000 people.
“I’m not supporting further restrictions at this time. I think that people need to be making the best decisions for themselves,” Aspen Mayor Torre, who also serves on the Pitkin County Board of Health, said Monday. “I’m wearing a mask as often as I can but beyond that, I’m avoiding … situations that I think may be questionable for transmission.”
Since Sept. 16, Pitkin County has required everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in all indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. Organizers of any event with 50 or more people expected to attend must also file an event safety plan with Pitkin County.
Officials have advised people to get tested for COVID-19 before attending any holiday events — however, finding a COVID-19 test in the Roaring Fork Valley can take time and, in some cases, a significant amount of money.
At Aspen Covid Testing, a same-day PCR test commands $185, and it’s $135 for a rapid antigen test, according to the business’s website.
Some mobile testing sites in Pitkin County offer rapid antigen tests for $30 or, in some cases, free.
“We’ve been working on it,” Torre said with respect to facilitating more COVID-19 testing locally. “The city and the county are working together to increase testing availability. I don’t want to say too much … but we’re looking at using a local provider, right now, and looking for a place to get them set up more downtown Aspen. And I see that coming online here in the next day or two.”
Pitkin County did not reply to a request for comment Monday concerning data related to COVID-19 testing.
Leslie Johnson, who works as the pharmacy manager at Clark’s Market Aspen, said the local market sold out of rapid antigen tests the same day the county detected omicron — Dec. 20.
“We sold like 70 tests that morning … and then that was it. It was unreal,” Johnson said. “I just placed an order I’m hoping will arrive [within] the next couple of weeks, but no promises.”