Scene from the lonely New Mexico highway between Socorro and Truth or Consequences, heading south, at the point in yet another long and arduous road trip when I start feeling like I am home, like I can finally exhale. Dirt, dents and bug splat defining the windshield. Dust covering the dash. Dog crashed out in the back, wiped out from hard hiking, snoring. Only a few fellow travelers ahead and nothing gaining on me. (At least nothing visible.) Windblown hair in the rearview. Mislaid my brush a couple days back. Grooming optional hereabouts. Brontosaurus, procured decades ago in a gift shop in Dinosaur National Monument, poking its head above the hood and providing magical protection on the front bumper. (It has never failed me and, let me tell you, we have traveled some serious mileage together, much of it bumpy.) Plastic hippo providing protection for the interior. It was found lying on the ground outside Leadville while I was being interviewed on the phone by a newspaper reporter I knew but did not know well who later took his own life by jumping off a very high bridge. That decision had nothing to do with me, but I still think about how short life is every time I look at that hippo. Medicine bag hanging as it has from the mirror of every vehicle I have owned for almost 40 years. Given to me by a young couple from Acoma Pueblo who wanted to thank me for being their friend during a dark time in their lives. Stick on the dashboard picked up from a creek bed just south of Jarbidge, Nevada, probably the most remote town in the Lower 48. I had smoked some weed and consumed a few beers at a bar called the Outside Inn. The stick looked like a wizard’s wand. I’ve used it to cast a few spells (mostly good). While I was first waving that stick, Katrina was drowning New Orleans. I didn’t find out about the hurricane till three days later while I was on the side of Wheeler Peak looking for the famous thousand-year-old bristlecone pines. A park ranger caught me up on current events. She also told me to stay on the trail. I told her such a thing was highly unlikely.
“Travel is always a state of becoming. Are you going north, or are you going south? Are you bringing or taking, seeking or fleeing?”
— Rex Johnson, Jr., “The Quiet Mountains”