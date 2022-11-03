Editor:
Leave it to us to make the sheriff’s race the most politically charged and controversial election in Pitkin County. I had no horse in the race; I was watching from the terrace. It has felt like a personality test, a he-said/she-said account, and a popularity contest with law enforcement as the surface.
All that to say, I like both candidates, who were once great friends and wore the same silks. I get the argument for both men and I have a lot of respect for each of them. What made me place my show bet on Mr. Buglione was the difference between his commentary (published Nov. 2) and Mr. DiSalvo’s (published Nov. 1). I urge you to read both and form your own opinion, but through my eyes, the difference in tone, defensiveness and accusations says enough for me. We have enough mudslinging in Pitkin County.
Walker Moriarty
Aspen