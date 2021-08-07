County: Garfield
Incorporated: 1908 as the Town of Grand Valley
Population: 1,124 (2020)
Racial makeup (est.): White, 61%; Hispanic of any race, 30%; Native American, 6%; Black, 2%; other, 1%.
Total area: 1.87 square miles
Avg. high temp: 94F in July, 38F in January
Website: parachutecolorado.com
Top employers: Town of Parachute government, Garfield County School District No. 16, four hotels, six recreational marijuana dispensaries
Recreation: Numerous parks, Colorado River, Battlement Mesa Golf Course
Mottos: “Western Gateway to the Rockies,” “A Safe Place to Land”
Birthplace of: Willard Libby, recipient of the 1960 Nobel Prize in Chemistry