County: Garfield

Incorporated: 1908 as the Town of Grand Valley

Population: 1,124 (2020)

Racial makeup (est.): White, 61%; Hispanic of any race, 30%; Native American, 6%; Black, 2%; other, 1%.

Total area: 1.87 square miles

Avg. high temp: 94F in July, 38F in January

Website: parachutecolorado.com

Top employers: Town of Parachute government, Garfield County School District No. 16, four hotels, six recreational marijuana dispensaries

Recreation: Numerous parks, Colorado River, Battlement Mesa Golf Course

Mottos: “Western Gateway to the Rockies,” “A Safe Place to Land”

Birthplace of: Willard Libby, recipient of the 1960 Nobel Prize in Chemistry