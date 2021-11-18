Ah, the ideals of Aspen, the values imparted to all of us that call Aspen home. I do hope these values are broader than just the city limits of Aspen, but they have most certainly been driven home as founding principles. What do you think of when you hear “mind, body, spirit?” Is it personal or more community based? Is it about balance, or is one area stronger for you than the other two? For us, it is the continuous awareness of maintaining the balance, and it can be difficult. We don’t have the solution for you — rather we want to extend these values to what we know about young children.
We’ve shared information in the past about what scientists refer to as adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, and toxic stress, especially as it relates to a person’s brain development and mental health. ACEs refers to things like poverty, discrimination, systemic racism, exposure to violence and child maltreatment.
This continues to be a big focus for brain development researchers and has provided so much information. The part that is easy to forget, however, is that the effect of toxic stress has much more wide-reaching effects on the child and the adult they become. It’s all related, even for the very youngest child — mind, body, spirit!
The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University has numerous studies that point to the connections between the brain and nervous system, the heart and cardio system, the hormonal and immune system, even the gut and metabolic system. Of course all these systems interact, but did you realize that excessive or persistent adversity early in life can overload all these systems and lead to lifelong consequences?
A child’s brain is highly sensitive to disruptive effects that are part of ACEs. This is the reason you will hear so much about emotion regulation — things like resilience, persistence and grit, early literacy and conversational turns, and executive functions like impulse control and higher-level cognitive skills. These all have their foundation in early childhood and have strong implications for later life. Studies have shown strong connections between ACEs and chronic and costly illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression. So, to think about mind-body-spirit, we must go back to the child. This is where we can make a difference!
Early childhood programs work on strengthening relationships, building core skills and reducing sources of stress. There are some strong programs that have good protective factors happening with children and families in our community. We also need to advocate for strong policy development in areas like housing, banking, health care and the justice system — and yes, even the education and early childhood systems — to make sure all children and families get the support and services they need, when they need them.
A child’s brain is connected to the rest of the body — and we believe that mind, body and spirit are connected — we would urge you to think about how our community, and all those systems are connected and can be brought together to support our youngest children. There is a great video at developingchild.harvard.edu, called “How early childhood experiences affect lifelong health and learning.” There is an urgent need for more effective strategies to support all young children by confronting poverty, racism, violence, housing instability, food insecurity and other sources of chronic adversity that impose significant stresses on their families. Let’s focus on the mind, body and spirit of the child.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.