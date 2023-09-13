Editor:
Hats off to Mr. Scott Martin for his penetrating guest commentary, "The Brewery and its many memories" in the Sept. 10 Aspen Daily News.
Six years after the fact, Martin is still mourning the demise of his favorite local watering hole, operated by the Aspen Brewing Company. I, too, have fond memories of what was variously called The Brewery or The Tasting Room, but my memories are fonder still of another convivial and economy-minded institution, The Red Onion — shuttered not long after the onset of COVID-19.
The Red Onion was more spacious, had a far more impressive historical pedigree, and, at happy hour, served up perfectly respectable pints of Coors Banquet for $2. On many occasions, I would depart after enjoying a single pint and leave $5 on the bar with the happy instruction to the bartender to keep the change. Thanks to The Red Onion's pricing policy, I could feel as generous as Maecenas — even on a retired teacher's budget — in support of a prized local business.
A lot of serious drinking took place at The Red Onion, and a lot of good talk, as well. Unlike The Brewery, whose habitues mostly talked football and other sports, The Red Onion attracted a more diverse crowd, which delighted in discussing topics, such as the sad decline of The New Yorker magazine or the ongoing debate of Verdi versus Wagner.
RIP The Red Onion!
Donald Wilson
St. Louis, Missouri