Voters who have received a ballot by mail are advised not to return them via the U.S. Postal Service from now through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is recommended that voters drop them into a secure, video-monitored drop box to ensure that they will be received and counted. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
In Pitkin County, drop-box locations can be found at the Pitkin County administration building, 530 E. Main St. in Aspen; Snowmass Village Town Hall, 130 Kearns Road; Basalt Town Hall, 101 Midland Ave.; and the Church at Redstone (Election Day only), 213 Redstone Blvd.
Early in-person voting will be conducted at the following polling center: Pitkin County administration building, through Saturday, Nov. 5; hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Early voting also will be available at the Aspen Jewish Community Center, 435 W. Main St., on Monday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Election Day, in-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aspen Jewish Community Center, Snowmass Village Town Hall and the Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. For in-person voting, a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or a utility bill, is required. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID, visit PitkinVotes.com.
There will be no in-person polling center at the county’s administration building on Election Day or the day before it.