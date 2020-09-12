The 2020 Colorado wildfires — Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Williams Fork and Cameron Peak — are impacting hunting opportunities, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Revised refund policies are in place.
“If you hold a deer, elk, bear, turkey or sheep license for an upcoming 2020 hunting season in units impacted by the fires, you may be eligible for a refund and restoration of preference points (+1) if you choose to return your license,” according to CPW’s website.
Information on refunds and CPW’s COVID-19 response may be found on the CPW website.
The site also includes a helpful video of what’s new for the 2020 Colorado hunting seasons.