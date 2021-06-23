What: Fourth of July in Aspen
The lineup: 35th Annual Buddy Race (5-mile, 5K, or 1 Mile Fun Race/Walk) benefitting the Buddy Program at 8 a.m. ($50 fee/price increase after July 3)
Kids’ bicycle decorating starting at 9 a.m. at Wagner Park
Kids’ Zone activities in Wagner Park beginning at 10 a.m. hosted by city of Aspen Recreation Department
Old Fashioned Fourth of July Stationary Parade starting at 10 a.m. throughout downtown Aspen
Aspen Music Festival and School free concert at the Benedict Music Tent at 4 p.m.
Aspen Lights Up the Night! 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Downtown Aspen, Cooper & Hyman Avenue pedestrian malls
Stroll the malls and enjoy dazzling performers and lights aglow.
Aspen’s Independence Day tops off the night with a spectacular laser light display in Wagner Park.