Today marks third annual Support Latino Business Day
Support Latino Business (SLB), a nonprofit dedicated to championing Latino/x small businesses, hosts its third annual Support Latino Business Day today.
“Purposely kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) one day early, Support Latino Business Day works to continue changing the narrative for Latinos in the U.S., highlighting the vital and often unsung contributors of our nation’s economy,” an SLB press release explains.
Latinos continue to launch businesses at faster rates than the national average across several industries, growing 34% over the last 10 years, compared to 1% for all other small businesses, according to the State of Latino Entrepreneurship 2020 research study from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.
“You can find Latino-owned businesses in every sector. Supporting Latino-owned businesses requires intentionality so that together, we create a multi-faceted win for the Latino community and the U.S economy,” Jennifer Garcia, Latino Business Action Network COO, said in a statement.
In 2020, with the help of donors and partners, SLB launched the Support Latino Business Impact Fund in 2020 providing eight Latino/x-owned small businesses across the country with monetary grants to help fortify their businesses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, thanks to contributions from Univision, Team Friday, New Balance, and private donors, SLB is partnering with community organizations including We All Grow, Poderistas, The Teny and Small Business Majority to launch three new grants to help Latino/x businesses continue to scale and thrive,” the press release continues.
CDOT hosting job fairs through early October
The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs around the state over the next five weeks, seeking to hire permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers. Specific fair information is listed below.
A variety of positions are available for hire, including highway maintenance and temporary winter seasonal positions.
“Permanent positions include full benefits (worth an average of $16,669 per year) and promotional opportunities,” a CDOT announcement details. “CDOT also allows the heavy equipment requirement to be gained by driving a forklift or bus. In addition, certain positions and locations offer a housing stipend. Colorado residency is not required for permanent or temporary employees at the time of application. All positions include paid sick leave.”
Temporary seasonal positions generally last up to nine months — however, seasonal workers can apply for full-time maintenance positions based on experience gained while in the temporary position.
The Western Slope fair is scheduled for Sept. 23 in Gypsum (3-6 p.m. at 10519 U.S. 6) but candidates who cannot attend can still view the job postings and apply online at: codot.gov/topcontent/employment/cdot-job-openings.html