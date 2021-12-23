Aspen Snowmass celebrates achievements and looks to goals beyond the ropes.
The day afterthe world’s longest chairlift was dedicated in Aspen, a Chicago Tribune article detailed the ceremony. “The top of the tow is a date with infinity,” the reporter wrote. Chicagoans were interested in the news because their own Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke were behind the launch, with Walter co-founding the Aspen Skiing Corporation in 1946, alongside Austrian ski instructor Friedl Pfeifer.
Now called Aspen Skiing Co., this season marks its 75th anniversary. The top of Aspen Mountain is still, unarguably, a spiritual experience. Much has changed in those nearly eight decades, but the skiing remains unadulterated. “The ridgelines are still the same, and the mountain still skis the same,” says Tony Vagneur, a fourth-generation Aspenite who’s been skiing Aspen since 1949, when he was 3 years old. “If I don’t go up there in the winter, I miss it.”
Vagneur is a ski ambassador on Aspen Mountain and leads ski-history tours on Fridays. “[Aspen Mountain] has always been such a big thing in my life. You can’t drive down the street without thinking about the days you’ve skied there and without thinking about the days you want to ski.”
And he should know. At 75, Vagneur has skied between 80 and 100 days each year since he was a child. “It was another world back then,” he says. “A lot of people posture now about skiing, about having to be a certain caliber and wear a certain this and that. Back then, everyone was all in, and it was all about, Let’s get everybody on skis.”
Today, there are a lot of people on the mountain. SkiCo now operates four mountains encompassing more than 5,500 skiable acres with 47 mechanical ways to reach the top. The ski company is the Valley’s No. 1 employer, and its terrain sees about 1.25 million skiers and snowboarders each year. In 75 years, Aspen Snowmass grew from a single-chairlift operation to one of the most well-known and respected resorts in the world. “We found that throughout our history there were a lot of firsts,” says Erin Sprague, SkiCo’s Chief Brand Officer. “There was a lot of innovation. We were often a leader in our industry, doing things other resorts weren’t doing yet.”
That list of superlatives started with the January 11, 1947 inauguration of the world’s then-longest chairlift, Lift One. Since then, SkiCo has played host to the first FIS World Championships outside of Europe (1950) and the world’s longest-running Gay Ski Week (1977), built the world’s longest single-stage gondola (1986), created the industry’s first environmental-affairs department (1996), and, more recently, has become an advocacy organization of sorts, engaging in environmental and social-justice issues. “Something we’re unofficially saying is 75 years of creating possibilities,’” says Sprague. “Possibility is deeply inherent to our brand identity.”
Of course, any reward comes with risk. There have been various episodes of community outcry over the decades because of certain decisions. Among those, transitioning from a season pass to a “host” pass during the 1976-77 season, which meant a daily validation rate at each mountain—Aspen’s price was higher than Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk. Locals also believed the elimination of the no-snowboarding policy on Aspen in 2001 would hurt skiing. Ultimately, it ended up bringing ESPN Winter X Games to the area, as SkiCo looked for ways to counter an anti-youth-culture reputation, notes Aspen Historical Society Curator Lisa Hancock.
“You can’t talk about SkiCo’s history without talking about ski racing,” says Hancock. For the first few decades, skiing revolved around racing, and Aspen set the national standard, hosting prestigious competitions and pumping out its own world-class ski racers, including Bill Marolt, Andy Mill and Christin Cooper-Taché. In 2017, Aspen hosted the World Cup Championships. “I thought it was one of the coolest things Aspen had done in a long time,” says Vagneur. “If we could do something like that once in a while, skiing still would have a force.” Today, Aspen’s racing future is unclear. It depends on the redevelopment of the base of
Lift 1A, as World Cup organizers have said the current conditions there are unsuitable for future races, but upgrades are years away.
As SkiCo explored a rebrand in conjunction with its 75th anniversary this year, it became even more evident that there is far more to this mountain town than just skiing. “We’ve really looked back and have a deep appreciation for what we’ve achieved,” says Sprague. “We feel more excited than ever about what’s ahead of us. That’s with potentially some big challenges, like climate change and rising inequality. But we want to tackle big, hard things, and that’s a part of what Aspen is all about and what we are trying to achieve in our resort experience.”
The rebrand translates to an updated visual identity, featuring a new website and graphic elements including a revamped, Bauhaus-inspired logo—only the fifth in the company’s history (see sidebar on opposite page)—hearkening to Herbert Bayer’s early influence in Aspen. The new logo has made its way onto all signage and marketing. The rebrand even includes a top-to-bottom renovation of the company’s flagship Limelight hotel, completed by New York design firm Stonehill Taylor. “This renovation infuses the Limelight with a new spirit of vibrancy,” says Abby Bullard, Stonehill Taylor’s Senior Interiors Associate. “The property boasts a decidedly contemporary feel—a casual-yet-sophisticated take on outdoor adventure.”
The new company look also includes SkiCo launching an outerwear line, ASPENX, available in a new retail space in Gondola Plaza. The collection evolved from the newly designed on-mountain employee uniforms SkiCo custom-made, making them the first resort operator to do so. “We really want to build omni-channel adjacent businesses that help us diversify our risk in snow and our risk in some of the seasonality of our business,” says Sprague. “From that brand and marketing perspective, it allows us to play a broader role in the lives of our customers.” And it translates into more long-term, strategic goals around sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion. “We really want to honor the past while looking toward the future,” says Sprague.
SkiCo officials are making sure the entire resort experience is memorable. “We say, ‘Return Transformed,’” says Rich Burkley, SkiCo Vice President of Operations, referring to the company’s new mantra. “I think we can still have the claim that after 75 years any day on the mountain is a day that you’re a little better after the experience.” In the three-plus decades Burkley has been with SkiCo, he says the biggest changes have come in technology, such as electronic-gate access and digital communications. In addition, the details that complement skiing have evolved. “There’s an emphasis on all components of the experience,” he says. “There’s the food component, events component, rental and retail components—that’s where you’re seeing changes. But I also find it interesting how much it’s also the same.” That consistency over 75 years is what everyone is celebrating now. “Fundamentally, [this anniversary] validates the experience we provide because of the longevity of what we’ve done,” says Burkley.
The service that SkiCo provides and the identity that surrounds it is a winning combination, from powder turns to progressive initiatives. Says Sprague, “Being a 75-year-old brand is a competitive advantage, and it means there’s something working here, right?”