This winter, take into consideration what you’re putting onto your skin and into your body by infusing your beauty regime with clean products.
Just because winter can be cruel to the skin doesn’t mean you should throw everything but the kitchen sink at it. In fact, the harsh reality of spending the coldest months of the year at altitude should have you paying even more attention to what you put on your face and body. Embracing beauty lines that are “green”—meaning they’re void of ingredients that cause harm (carcinogens, irritants and endocrine disruptors, to name a few)—means you’re not only protecting your skin through the season, you’re protecting yourself in the long run. Here, some of the top clean-beauty products for the snowy months ahead.
1.Local Aspen brand Antedotum’snew Rescue Body Balm is just what you need after a big day on the hill. A remedy for muscle stiffness, pain and inflammation, it contains a proprietary 1,000 mg CBD complex comprised of CBC, Aspen bark (yes, from a tree) and vitamin E to provide serious nourishment for
dry skin. Rescue Body Balm, $85, Antedotum, Available at O2 Aspen, 408 S. Mill St., antedotum.com.
2.Cult-favorite CBD brand Lord Jones’ Royal Oil contains just two ingredients to boost your beauty routine: 1,000 mg broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and pure grape-seed oil. It was crafted to penetrate deep into the skin to deliver ultimate hydration, resulting in a smooth and glowy appearance. Royal Oil, $95, Lord Jones, Available at Cos Bar, 309 S. Galena St., lordjones.com.
3.You might not think of supplements as a necessary beauty product for the winter months, but Dr. Barbara Sturm’s recently reformulated Sturm Inside collection may change your mind. Offering a range of oral supplements (Skin Super Anti-Aging, Skin Anti-Pigmentation, Skin Recovery, Skin Protection and Good Night) to help support the body and skin from the inside out, these beauty boosters should be taken year-round but are particularly important when you aren’t getting normal access to local fruits and veggies, and—yes—the summer sun. Sturm Inside Oral Supplements, $75 each, Dr. Barbara Sturm, drsturm.com.
4. Doctor Rogers’ Healing Balm lives up to its name: A true cold-weather savior, it heals, hydrates and protects by infusing the skin with essential nutrients. In fact, this balm is so versatile it can soothe chapped lips or add a little sheen to pink winter cheeks. Restore Healing Balm, $30, Doctor Rogers, Available at Cos Bar, 309 S. Galena St., doctorrogers.com.
5. Vintner’s Daughter’sActive Treatment Essence delivers multilevel hydration to quench tired and dehydrated winter skin. A formula that includes more than 20 superfoods results in a brighter and more even complexion—no matter your gender, age or skin type. Active Treatment Essence, $225, Vintner’s Daughter, Available at Cos Bar, 309 S. Galena St., vintnersdaughter.com.
6. Indie Lee created her clean beauty collection after being diagnosed with a brain tumor doctors felt could have come from what she was putting on her skin. She sources the world’s finest ingredients and formulates them with the help of leading chemists, which is why her Restorative Eye Cream is described as a “powerhouse,” helping to diminish signs of aging by brightening and plumping, resulting in younger-looking skin. Restorative Eye Cream, $68, Indie Lee, Available at Cos Bar, 309 S. Galena St., indielee.com.
7. Local brand Osmia’s Body Mousse is light, fluffy and surprisingly powerful on winter-weary hands, feet, elbows, knees and any other body part that suffers in the cold. Massage it into damp skin post shower or bath, take in the lavender scent, and feel your tired ski legs begin to relax. Lavender Body Mouse, $48, Osmia, osmiaorganics.com.
8. Tata Harper describes its Crème Riche as “youth-preserving.” The moisturizer takes on visible signs of aging via a combo of natural antioxidants, essential fatty acids and vitamin F. The result is soft and supple skin that—yes—looks younger. Sold. Crème Riche, $210, Tata Harper, Available at
Cos Bar, 309 S. Galena St., tataharperskincare.com.
9. Serucell’s KFS Cellular Protein Complex Serum is an age-defying face serum containing a patented combination of more than 1,500 key nutrients to help restore, rejuvenate and replenish skin. Say goodbye to fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone, while saying hello to a firmer, more hydrated and radiant mug. KFS® Cellular Protein Complex Serum, $225, Serucell, Available at Cos Bar, 309 S. Galena St., serucell.com.