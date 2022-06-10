Aspen chef and entrepreneur Mawa McQueen was secretly questioning whether it was worth it to keep going in an industry especially burned by the pandemic. Then she became a James Beard Award semifinalist, refueling her passions. The iconic culinary foundation, too, is charting a new path for itself.
To the outside observer, Mawa McQueen was one of the few chefs and restaurant owners who seemed to be navigating the pandemic with style. While the restaurant industry was generally shuttering, McQueen was expanding, launching a high-end granola product line to diversify her revenue, and renovating her Aspen restaurant, Mawa’s Kitchen, to increase seating capacity in order to welcome more guests once indoor dining resumed. She became the subject of considerable media attention for her efforts, in which she portrayed her disposition as one of optimism and grit.
Those things were true, of course, but what she didn’t quite so readily let on—largely to maintain a show of strength for her team—was her exhaustion. And, looking back, she admits that there was a creeping sense of doubt.
“I was down. Two years of COVID-19, I was like, ‘you didn’t make the right decision to be in a restaurant,’” she says. “And I have the worst possible location that you can find because it’s not in town. While town is busy, I’m not busy. It’s never-ending: I’m struggling all the time.”
McQueen—born in Ivory Coast before moving to Paris to study the culinary arts—talks while sitting at the bar of Mawa’s Kitchen, the brightly colored, exuberant space tucked into the Aspen Airport Business Center, about 4 miles from downtown. She also owns the Crepe Shack in Snowmass Village, a grab-and-go operation. Between the two businesses, McQueen’s gross revenues declined a sharp 60% by January 2021, but her ABC flagship was hit especially hard.
Which is why the news of her being a semifinalist for the James Beard Award’s Best Chef category in March came at the right time. More than simply the prestige of the recognition, McQueen says that the James Beard nod felt like a sign to keep going.
“I mean, I cried and screamed and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is bigger than anything!’” she recalls with a grin. “This is, someone knows what I’m doing. I’m doing something and at the ABC and you see my struggle and you know that I want to make good food and I’m using farmers—and my bottom line is barely this,” she continues, mimicking an air pinch with her hand. “It was very validating.”
The timing of the nomination was also momentous for the James Beard Foundation itself, as 2022 marked the first awards after a two-year hiatus. And the break wasn’t necessarily because of COVID, though that certainly created a collective, societal moment of reflection, as well. Rather, it was the new wave of momentum the Black Lives Matter movement saw following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. At a time when organizations across the nation made commitments to countering racism, the James Beard Foundation underwent a full audit “to remove systemic bias, increase the diversity of the pool of candidates, maintain relevance and align the Awards more outwardly with the Foundation’s values of equity, equality, sustainability and excellence for the restaurant industry,” as outlined in the audit’s executive summary.
“I’ll say that I always thought it was for a white male chef,” McQueen acknowledges. “And funny enough, those people actually don’t need it. They’re the ones who get it: big corporations, big, five-star restaurants, Michelin restaurants. So for me, I wasn’t looking for it. And it was a surprise—it was a pleasant surprise.”
Dawn Padmore, JBF vice president of awards, says that while the pandemic made it feel all the more paramount that the nonprofit serve as a support system to the restaurant and hospitality industries, the focused spotlight on American inequity also pushed much-needed conversations internally.
“For the awards specifically, we wanted to take a deeper, more comprehensive look at how we could address our current policies and procedures, and continue the work toward a more equitable process, addressing biases found,” Padmore says.
The results of the audit are tangible. JBF emerged with a new mission, a code of ethics and a commitment to diversifying the judging body—specifically, to ensure that by 2023, Black, Indigenous and people of color comprise at least 50% of judges. Additionally, JBF updated its voting protocols and judging criteria, lowered entry fees (and created an opportunity to have fees waived entirely) and even created a few new awards categories.
“We know that this is not the end of this work, but just the beginning of an ongoing, iterative process to build a more inclusive and accessible program, with excellence remaining at the core,” Padmore says. “This year’s list of award nominees is among the most diverse lists we have seen in the foundation’s history.”
McQueen is incredibly proud of her new status as a James Beard Award semifinalist, though, she adds, “I hope they didn’t do it because I was Black, because that would piss me off. I hope they did it because they really believe that I’ve created something unique here.”
She remembers when she first opened Mawa’s Kitchen, in 2006, a time when customers walked through the prep area in order to get to the small dining room. A time when “Farmer Jack came and slept in my kitchen,” she says. “We didn’t have anything. It was something. It was great.”
Walking into the 2022 iteration of the establishment, one thing remains the same as its more-humble beginnings: It’s still great. And McQueen is still typically there, albeit able to spend less time in the kitchen herself and more time at the front of house, where she can be found running her business or chatting easily with her patrons, regulars and newcomers alike.
But before she was a James Beard semifinalist or a widely recognized entrepreneur and chef, McQueen was an immigrant. After she left Paris for London, where she worked as an au pair and mastered English, McQueen, convinced that the United States was a country in which a Black woman could thrive, won the green card lottery in 2002. When she first arrived, she split her seasons working at the White Barn Inn in the summers, in Kennebunk, Maine, and at The Little Nell in the winters, in Aspen.
How poetic then, that in 2022— years later—both McQueen and The Little Nell have James Beard recognitions to celebrate. The Little Nell, one of three properties in the state to earn the Forbes Travel Guide five-star, five-diamond rating, is a finalist in the Outstanding Wine Program category, one of five in the country. The luxury hotel has been nominated 16 times since the JBF Awards began in 1991, and won in 1997 for Best Chef.
In recent years, the wine program has received significant attention—a semifinalist in 2020, 2019 and 2016; and a finalist in 2018 and 2014. In 2018, 20 people from the Little Nell Hotel Group, which is owned by Aspen Skiing Co., traveled to Chicago for the ceremony in hopes of receiving the top award. This year, 12 people will return with the same wish.
“I guess I’m just so incredibly proud of how well the team has persevered through the past few difficult years and made such an incredible commitment to guest experience and transforming that through the power of great wine and enlightened hospitality,” says Wine Director Chris Dunaway. “What’s unique about us is that we are a part of a much larger organization, being a hotel as opposed to a restaurant or wine bar.”
As a semifinalist, McQueen won’t be joining The Little Nell team at the awards ceremony in Chicago—though now that she’s had a taste of the JBF world, she fully intends to savor victory in future years. But she’s already won: She rediscovered her sense of purpose. And for that, all of Aspen wins.