Meet the Aspenite behind Salt + Snow, a stylish website for the whole family.
The Aspen community shares many interests, the most consistent of which is a call to spend time outdoors. Along with the endless opportunity for adventure, however, comes the inconvenience of all that gear for all those seasons—each with very different conditions.
Enter Sara Zilkha, an Aspenite aiming to streamline this process. With five children to corral and clothe in a different set of gear with each change of season, enough was enough: “I was tired of having 20 different tabs open to find what I needed for my family,” says Zilkha. Why wasn’t there one platform for all types of outdoor outfits, from bicycling to snowboarding?
A business born out of necessity, she and co-founder Kathy Thomas, who lives in New York, brought on a team of accomplished business-savvy women, and their brainchild evolved into an e-commerce hub: Salt + Snow. Motivated by the desire to make outdoor adventures fun for the whole family, Salt + Snow carries 20-plus curated brands, including Alps & Meters coats for snow and Cynthia Rowley wetsuits for surf. The company plans to double that number by fall, assuring peak performance gear without sacrificing any of that classic Aspen panache.
To Zilkha, one of the most imp-ortant capabilities of Salt + Snow is connecting individuals and families with like interests. It’s a well-rounded resource for the fashion-forward adventurer, meaning those with wanderlust can spend more time … wandering.