Prompted by changing restaurant landscape, Parc Aspen hopes to become ‘Aspen’s living room.’
A local couple with longtime ties to the community is looking to fill a number of voids in Aspen’s dining scene by way of their debut restaurant, Parc Aspen, slated to open mid-summer. Saddened by the loss of locally owned restaurants in Aspen—and compounded by an influx of larger corporate entities entering the market—Maryanne and Harley Sefton felt compelled to take action.
Nestled in the subterranean space that for 25 years housed L’Hostaria, Parc Aspen aims to be synonymous with the word “local”—from its farm-to-table concept to its commitment to serving locals with an affordable bar menu and remaining open year-round.
“All of our favorite places are quietly disappearing,” says Harley, a former investment manager who first visited Aspen in 1976. After spending several months a year in Aspen for two decades, he and Maryanne relocated full-time in 2017 when their children left home.
The empty-nesters emerged from retirement to embark on this next chapter, and “are in it with our eyes wide open,” says Maryanne, an ex-CPA herself. (Their daughter, Camille, is also running the marketing for Parc Aspen, making it a family affair.)
As such, the owners secured a 10-year lease (with an option to extend) on the space, which they then fully renovated. The restaurant will feature three distinct dining experiences: A modern locals’ bar, contemporary finer dining in the main room and a private dining room booked by reservation.
Executive Chef Mark Connell, whose accolades include Most Valuable Patisserie from the Culinary Institute of America, described the menu as new American and locally sourced whenever possible. Think: organic chicken and mushroom pot pie stuffed in a house-made puff-pastry with goat butter; a grass-fed burger with slow-roasted tomato marmalade, chimichurri, Cambozola and arugula; Colorado-striped bass with cauliflower couscous, leek soubise, spinach and pickled golden raisins.
The restaurant will also boast an extensive wine list, in large part thanks to Jimmy’s longtime Master Sommelier Gregory Van Wagner, and now, Parc’s food and beverage director.
To help design the locals’ bar area—set in the same corner as L’Hostaria’s beloved bar room—the Seftons solicited Ryan Noakes, another familiar face in Aspen’s restaurant industry. Much like Parc’s predecessor, Noakes believes Parc will serve as “Aspen’s living room.” The space’s design draws influence from the couple’s time in California and France: A chic farmhouse featuring clean lines and neutral color palettes with an accent of steel blue and natural finishes.
“It looks like us, but with a Colorado flair,” Maryanne says. The Sefton’s emphasis on local extends beyond the kitchen. Aspen’s Thunderbowl Architects led the architectural design, while Burlingame Construction oversaw
the project.
And recognizing a local housing crisis that’s grown “out of control,” Maryanne says, the couple purchased and remodeled three two-bedroom condominiums at the base of Aspen Highlands to house staff. The owners are investing in the business and its people, offering employees health insurance, paid vacation and other benefits.
“We want to instill careers in our staff,” Maryanne says. “We’re in this
for the long haul.”