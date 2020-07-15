Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.